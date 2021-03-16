Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. Welcomes Gary Harvey as EPM & PPM Practice Lead

WARRENTON, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc., a leader in program and project management consulting and training services, announced today that Gary Harvey will be returning to the organization in the role of Practice Leader for Enterprise Project Management (EPM) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) services.

"I am very excited to welcome Gary back to the Pinnacle family," said Michael Breuker, company president. "Gary has been instrumental in helping to make Pinnacle the success that it is today. I look forward to working with Gary again to build on this success as we enhance our delivery capabilities for the future."

Gary brings over 40 years of project management experience and a wealth of knowledge related to enterprise software. Gary's impressive career includes leading development for Artemis, one of the first enterprise-scale project management systems to hit the market. Since that time, he has spent much of his career with Pinnacle, as a Solution Architect, implementing enterprise products such as Microsoft EPM, Oracle Primavera, Deltek PPM, and Hexagon EcoSys. Gary now returns to Pinnacle to apply his unparalleled experience in successful enterprise software to continue to build and enhance Pinnacle's solution delivery capabilities around new products and services.

In this key role, Gary is responsible for maintaining and improving Pinnacle's implementation methodologies and tools, evaluating new technologies as they enter the market, and training new consultants as our business expands. He will also be working directly with Pinnacle's vendor partners to ensure the company continues to offer the best solutions to solve our client's most challenging problems.

"I am very happy to rejoin Pinnacle after six years as an independent consultant," said Gary. "I have the greatest respect for the Pinnacle team and look forward to working with their experts to help clients select and implement management systems."

Gary is a Microsoft Certified Professional (MCT) with certification in Microsoft Project Server Architecture, and a certified EcoSys and Oracle Primavera trainer and consultant.

