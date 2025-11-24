Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Announces $151 Million Sale of Toyota of Montgomery and Lexus of Montgomery to Dream Motor Group

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading national automotive buy-sell advisory firm, has announced the successful sale of Toyota of Montgomery and Lexus of Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama, to Dream Motor Group, led by legendary coach Nick Saban and automotive executive Joe Agresti. The transaction is valued at $151 million.

The sale represents the tenth completed transaction between Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions President Mike Sims and entrepreneur Brett Sutherlin, CEO of Sutherlin Automotive Group, reflecting a long-standing strategic partnership centered around disciplined operational growth and multi-store expansion.

"Toyota of Montgomery and Lexus of Montgomery are high-performing assets in a strategically important market," said Mike Sims, President of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "Brett and his team executed a clear operational transformation and customer experience strategy that positioned these dealerships for sustained success under Dream Motor Group."

Under Sutherlin Automotive Group's ownership, both dealerships underwent modernization of sales and service operations, leadership realignment, CSI performance improvement, and expanded fixed operations capacity. These initiatives strengthened the dealerships' market performance and long-term scalability.

"We are extremely proud of the teams at these stores and the results they delivered," said Brett Sutherlin, CEO of Sutherlin Automotive Group. "Mike has been an incredible partner. We look forward to announcing more acquisitions that we have under contract very soon."

Sutherlin, who has led multiple nine-figure acquisition and exit transactions across dealership operations and automotive technology, continues to expand Sutherlin Automotive Group with additional strategic acquisitions expected to be announced in the coming quarter.

Dream Motor Group continues to expand its Southeast footprint with the addition of these Montgomery rooftops, reinforcing its portfolio of high-performance dealerships known for customer experience and market leadership.

About Brett Sutherlin

Brett Sutherlin is a high-growth automotive and technology entrepreneur known for building top-performing dealerships and digital retail platforms. He leads Sutherlin Automotive Group and has founded multiple successful technology companies, with more than $700 million in completed exits.

About Dream Motor Group

Dream Motor Group is a privately held luxury and performance automotive retail organization led by Nick Saban and Joe Agresti. Known for its operational discipline, customer-first culture, and award-winning performance across Mercedes-Benz and other premium brands, Dream Motor Group continues to expand its Southeast footprint through strategic acquisitions of high-potential dealerships. The group is recognized for its commitment to best-in-class facilities, leadership development, and long-term market growth.

About Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions

Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has over 85 years of combined experience as dealership brokers. We have completed over 850 transactions, representing over $40 billion in proceeds for the firm's clients. Pinnacle is a trusted partner to both buyers and sellers, providing expert guidance and customized strategies that drive value and long-term success in every transaction.

To learn more about Pinnacle's services or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

