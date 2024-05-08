Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represent Van Olp in the Purchase of Two Silverthorne, Colorado Dealerships

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, has recently completed another successful transaction in the Colorado automotive market. Representing buyer Van Olp in purchasing Groove Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Groove Subaru owned by Alex Gillett. The dealerships will operate under the new name Auto Star Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Auto Star Subaru. This is another example of the numerous transactions that Pinnacle has completed in Colorado.

Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions, and Wes Hamilton, executive vice president of Pinnacle, facilitated the transaction. Pinnacle and Olp have nurtured a longstanding relationship, exploring several buy-sell opportunities over the last decade. The long-term relationship with Olp is one of many examples of Pinnacle's commitment to help their clients accomplish their goals by selling their dealership or growing through acquisitions.

"With more than 60 years of combined experience on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions conducts business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided us for the last three decades," said Scrivner. "We continue to utilize our industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for our clients, helping them achieve their goals as buyers or sellers."

Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions continues to complete transactions in the state of Colorado. Prior to the Silverthorne closing, Pinnacle represented Bill Piercey in selling his Honda store in Colorado Springs to Groove Auto Group. Other transactions include representing Dave Solon in the sale of his Kia dealership in Grand Junction to Steven Dahle and Red Rock Auto Group, and representing David McDavid in the sale of Honda of Glenwood Springs to Phil Long Automotive Group.

"When you want to buy a dealership that is off the market, Pinnacle can make that happen. My long-term relationship with Bill Scrivner and Wes Hamilton was put to the test when I asked them two years ago to help me acquire the two Silverthorne dealerships," said Olp. "Pinnacle was instrumental in framing a deal that would work for me financially in a hot market like Silverthorne. I am looking forward to my next acquisition with the pros at Pinnacle!"

The Pinnacle team has three decades of experience as intermediaries, resulting in the successful closing of over 750 transactions, including numerous notable transactions throughout Colorado. Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made them stand out in the automotive brokerage industry for the last 30 years.

