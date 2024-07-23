Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represents Sonic Automotive in the sale of Dave Smith Nissan

"Working with JB and the Pinnacle team was an amazing experience," said Cortes. Post this

Pinnacle's long-standing relationship with Sonic Automotive has led to more than 50 transactions dating back to 1997. A few of the more notable transactions include Mercedes Benz of Nashville, Tenn., Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek, Calif., and W.I. Simonson Mercedes Benz in Santa Monica, Calif., Auto-Strauss Mercedes Benz and BMW in Ann Arbor, Mich., Williams Mercedes Benz, Porsche, and BMW in Lansing, Mich., Toyota of Fort Worth, Texas, Massey Cadillac in Dallas, Texas, Honda of Fort Myers, Fla., Park Place Audi in Dallas, Texas and Nevada Dodge in Las Vegas, Nev.

Bill Scrivner and JB Douglas of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions brokered the transaction. The acquisition marks Cortes' fourth dealership in Washington. "Working with JB and the Pinnacle team was an amazing experience," said Cortes. "They are a well-trained and informed team. I look forward to doing more business with Pinnacle in the future."

Sonic Automotive is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company operates in 24 states with over 100 dealerships representing over 25 different new car brands.

"Pinnacle's knowledge and understanding of the Sonic brand, coupled with our three decades of industry experience, continues to help Sonic and other clients achieve their goals," said Bill Scrivner, Pinnacle's CEO. "Our team's track record of closing over 750 transactions has put billions of dollars into our client's pockets!"

Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made them stand out in the automotive brokerage industry for the last thirty years. "With more than 60 years of combined experience as intermediaries on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, we conduct business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided us for the last three decades," said Scrivner. "We continue to utilize our unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for our clients, helping them achieve their goals as buyers or sellers."

To learn more about the services offered by Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions or to receive a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

