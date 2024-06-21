Pinnacle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Specialists Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

MARIETTA, Ga., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Specialists LLC ("Pinnacle") discovered that a recent data security incident may have impacted information belonging to certain patients.

On or about April 22, 2024, Pinnacle identified suspicious activity within our network, and promptly took steps to secure the environment and launched an investigation. With the support of cybersecurity experts, Pinnacle learned through its investigation that an unknown actor gained temporary access to a limited portion of our network and potentially acquired certain files. There has been no evidence of any access to our electronic medical records ("EMR") system. On or around April 29, 2024, we identified fewer than 10 patients impacted. We have provided those individuals with notice via U.S. mail. On or around June 7, 2024, Pinnacle determined that over 500 patients may have been impacted. We are still undertaking a detailed review and analysis to identify potentially impacted individuals and their contact information for notification purposes. Pinnacle will provide written notification via U.S. mail to the identified impacted individuals as quickly as possible.

While the investigation is ongoing, Pinnacle is informing individuals about this incident and encourages individuals to consider visiting its website, https://www.pinnacle-ortho.com/, for more information on steps they can take to help protect their personal information. The potentially affected information may vary by individual, and could include name, date of birth, medical or health information, health care treatment or diagnostic information, health insurance information, or billing or payment information.

Pinnacle has taken steps to secure our network environment, including implementing enhanced security measures to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. Pinnacle also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Health and Human Services of this incident.

Pinnacle has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available if you call 855-611-2743 toll-free Monday through Friday from 8 am – 10 pm Central, or Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 7 pm Central (excluding major U.S. holidays).

SOURCE Pinnacle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Specialists LLC