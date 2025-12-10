Pinnacle Packaging, Inc. Helps Brighten the Holidays in Local Villages with Community Initiatives

FRIENDSHIP, Wis., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Packaging, Inc. and three Friendship-based small businesses—Primitive Chick's, Glassic Dee-Sign, and The House Art Built—delivered holiday spirit early this year by decorating the village's lamp poles during a special community beautification day in late November.

From left, Angie Kossman, co-owner of Primitive Chick's, Dee Riege of Glassic Dee-Sign and co-owner of Primitive Chick's, and Nicole DeJoris, president of Pinnacle Packaging, participate in the Village of Friendship, Wisconsin's special community beautification day in late November. They, along with Michelle Gacuma of The House Art Built, decorated the village's lamp posts for the holidays.

This marks the village's first year launching the initiative. Nicole DeJoris, president of Pinnacle Packaging, a supplier of stock and custom packaging solutions for businesses, shared that she and the other participating business owners were inspired by the village's invitation to help brighten Friendship's downtown corridor with garland, lighting, ribbons, ornaments, and signage—creating a festive experience for residents, families, and visitors.

"This beautification effort is a visual gift to the community. It uplifts the downtown district, supports foot traffic for local shops, and sends a warm holiday welcome to everyone who lives, works, or visits here," DeJoris said. "We believe small businesses can be powerful force-multipliers in creating positive, festive experiences for our town. The holiday season is the perfect time to bond, give back, and elevate local pride."

The participating businesses contributed eight to ten hours of volunteer time to complete the project. Angie Kossman, co-owner of Primitive Chick's—a shop offering antiques, stylish décor, and boutique treasures—said she hoped the decorated poles brought "a little extra joy to the village this season. I'm so grateful for the hands and hearts that made it possible, and I know next year will shine even brighter as we continue building on this tradition together."

Michelle Gacuma, owner of The House Art Built, which sells furniture and home décor, added: "I appreciate the opportunity to decorate one of Friendship's light poles this year and share a touch of my creative work with the community."

Rounding out the team of participating business owners was Dee Riege, co-owner of Primitive Chick's and owner of Glassic Dee-Sign, which provides repurposed home décor and gift items.

"I was disappointed to hear that Friendship wouldn't have street decorations this year—but when I was asked to decorate one of the poles, I didn't hesitate," Riege said. "I was happy to contribute a little cheer, and I hope this event continues to grow into something truly special."

DeJoris noted that the project was more than just decoration—it strengthened camaraderie, sparked new connections, and built a deeper sense of community among local businesses and residents.

Pinnacle Packaging, which also operates a location in Lombard, Illinois, helped usher in the holiday season there as well by sponsoring the Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market, presented by the Lombard Chamber of Commerce and The Schiller Team on Dec. 6. The family-friendly event, held in downtown Lombard, featured holiday characters, a food truck, and seasonal shopping.

"Being part of this initiative truly moved me," said DeJoris. "When small businesses come together to brighten our village, it creates a sense of connection that lasts long after the decorations are up. Seeing families smile and neighbors pause to take it all in reminded me why community matters so much. These moments show how powerful it is when we lift each other up, and I'm grateful to help bring a little extra joy to our town this season."

About Pinnacle Packaging

At Pinnacle Packaging, we stand behind our products so we can go above and beyond expectations. With over 20 years in the packaging industry, we are committed to providing customers with the latest supply and packaging design information. Our goal is to offer custom packaging solutions, timely delivery, and ensure businesses are prepared with the best resources to leave a lasting impression. Pinnacle Packaging is a proud member of both the Adams County Chamber of Commerce and the Lombard Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit this link.

