Pinnacle Peak to Release Modern Retelling of Timeless Family Story "Little Women" In Theaters Sept. 28

Maclain Nelson produced the film with Main Dog Productions (Kristi Shimek, Steve Shimek and David Wulf), in association with Marybeth Sprows, Chris Donahue and Paulist Productions. LITTLE WOMEN will release in theaters nationwide on September 28th.

On the 150th anniversary of the beloved classic (published in 1868), a modern retelling of LITTLE WOMEN dares a new generation to dream with their mothers, sisters and friends. From girls playing in the attic to women living with purpose, the March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy—are committed to always supporting each other. Yet growing up sometimes means growing apart.

An aspiring writer, Jo leaves for New York determined to publish a novel, but her editor challenges her to write about something more interesting—her family. When tragedy brings the sisters back home, sticking together takes on new meaning. As Jo comforts her sick sister, Beth asks for one thing: a story.

Jo knows the perfect one … by heart.

To celebrate the theatrical release, Pinnacle Peak developed a strategic media plan focused on Food Network, which includes an exclusive trailer release and sponsorships across key network series (ALT or shows). This campaign promoting the release will run from June through September, across Food Network's TV, websites, and social platforms.

Pinnacle Peak is also partnering with the Parents Television Council, who provided their seal of approval for the film, on special pre-release theater events for local premieres. Additionally, Pinnacle Peak created opportunities for school field trips, girls' night out events, and organizational events, in theaters the week of release. Their school program includes seven educational ideas that tie in both the film and also the classic novel, for a Dream Together campaign to support students in achieving their goals. Additionally, their organizational programs include great resources tied to the film, including an online portal for individuals to create vision boards, inspired by the sisters' castles in the air portrayed in the film.

In theaters this fall, LITTLE WOMEN—starring Lea Thompson (BACK TO THE FUTURE) —brings the same sisters to a new generation to celebrate dreams, family and unconditional love.

LITTLE WOMEN also stars Sarah Davenport as "Jo," Melanie Stone as "Meg," Taylor Murphy as "Amy," Allie Jennings as "Beth," Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf) as "Freddy," Lucas Grabeel (High School Musical, "Family Guy") as "Laurie," and Bart Johnson (High School Musical) as "Papa March."

Official website: www.littlewomenthemovie.com.

All-new trailer: https://www.facebook.com/littlewomenfilm/

Facebook/Instagram: @LittleWomenFilm

Twitter: @LittleWomenFilm

About Pinnacle Peak:

Pinnacle Peak is an Arizona-based film company bringing inspirational movies to theaters across North America. The first film to be released by Pinnacle Peak is Little Women, a modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel. Find out more at http://pinnaclepeakpictures.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Willingham

Icon Media Group

jennifer@iconmediagroup.com

615-483-4729

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-peak-to-release-modern-retelling-of-timeless-family-story-little-women-in-theaters-sept-28-300666702.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Peak

Related Links

http://pinnaclepeakpictures.com

