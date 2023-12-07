Pinnacle Precision Boosts Solutions Provider Reputation with Capital Investment

News provided by

Pinnacle Precision

07 Dec, 2023, 16:47 ET

Southern California's metal fabrication leader invests in high productivity and capacity machining and turning centers

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Precision, a leading metal solutions provider serving industry-leading medical, aerospace, defense, renewable energy, and communications companies, announces the addition of two high-capacity machining mills and a turning center to answer increased customer demand.

"We invested in these machines to evolve with the needs of our customers," says Pinnacle Precision General Manager Kevin Beatty. "This is an extension of our ongoing commitment to be the total services provider our customers require and is consistent with our promise of partnership, dependability, and high quality."

Pinnacle added two DN Solutions SVM 5100L vertical machining centers and a Lynx 2100LY turning center to the center's 73,000-square-foot facility. The SVM series boosts productivity by reducing the acceleration and deceleration rates for the spindle and axis drives and reducing retooling times between jobs. Lynx enables the machining of reliable complex parts in a single setup thanks to the Y-axis and sub-spindle.

"Each machine increases our machining capabilities with unparalleled precision and efficiency," adds Director of Operations Sergio Valdez. "We'll produce complex parts at production levels quicker and more accurately. Our teams are trained and ready to take on any project."

The injection of these machines enables Pinnacle Precision to ramp up its delivery of parts, components, and total assembly solutions to its customers in various industries.

ABOUT PINNACLE PRECISION

Pinnacle Precision delivers highly accurate, durable, and reliable metal parts, components, and assemblies to industry-leading medical, aerospace, defense, renewable energy, and communications companies across the United States. Since 1973, Pinnacle's expertise has been in metal fabrication with machining, forming, punching, finishing, and assembly capabilities. Based in Anaheim, California, with Technical, Production, Quality Assurance, and Customer Service experts ready to help. Visit pinnaclemetal.com for more information.

SOURCE Pinnacle Precision

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.