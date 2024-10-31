Pinnacle Private Ventures Leads $2.25M Seed Round for LINGO, Advancing STEM Workforce Development

Investment from Visionary Family Office-Owned Private Investment Firm Marks a Pivotal Moment in Transforming the Funding Landscape for Female Founders as LINGO Expands Access to STEM Career Readiness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for women entrepreneurs and the future of STEM education, Pinnacle Private Ventures, LLC , an influential family office-owned private investment firm led by Sean McCurry, is proud to lead an investment of $2.25 million in LINGO , a leading edtech company founded by former NASA rocket scientist, serial entrepreneur and future Blue Origin astronaut Aisha Bowe that is redefining STEM learning through its innovative curriculum. This funding round highlights a powerful shift in the venture capital landscape—one that is redefining how women and minority founders can access the resources needed to drive meaningful societal change.

Aisha Bowe, Former NASA Rocket Scientist, Future Blue Origin Astronaut, and Founder & CEO of LINGO.

Pinnacle Private Ventures is at the forefront of investments that create meaningful impact, prioritizing backing ventures that align with its values and make a tangible difference in underrepresented communities. With only 1% of venture capital allocated to Black female founders, LINGO's successful funding round marks a watershed moment in empowering diverse entrepreneurs who are often overlooked by traditional funding avenues. It underscores the essential role family offices can play in driving positive change by raising the bar for future investments that prioritize equity and innovation.

"This funding round highlights LINGO's potential to reshape the future of STEM education," stated Sean McCurry, founder of Pinnacle Private Ventures. "We are grateful to support LINGO's growth and its mission to equip the next generation of tech leaders with the resources they need to succeed. Our investment reflects a deep commitment to not only pursuing financial returns but also to creating meaningful social impact through education and fostering diversity within the tech sector."

LINGO's mission is to bridge the gap between traditional education and industry-readiness by delivering accessible STEM tools that empower learners to seize real-world opportunities. The new capital will allow LINGO to expand its innovative hands-on, project-based coding kits and curriculum which include lessons for students aged 13 and up in fields such as artificial intelligence, space systems, and environmental monitoring. LINGO's programs—already being implemented by partners such as General Dynamics Information Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Leidos and Howard University—are transforming how students engage with STEM and preparing the next generation of scientists and engineers for careers in rapidly evolving fields.

"With 80% of future jobs projected to require STEM skills, LINGO is a scalable solution for schools and homes that provides learners with exposure to emerging technologies while building the skills and confidence they need to thrive," said Aisha Bowe, founder and CEO of LINGO. "Closing this round empowers us to extend our reach, delivering essential STEM tools and inspiration to thousands more students and preparing them for success in a rapidly evolving world."

The involvement of other notable investors, including 1863 Ventures , Sequoia Capital via the Scout program, and Dr. Joy Johnson , further underscores the significance of this funding round. As LINGO continues to scale, this investment marks a pivotal moment in how family offices like Pinnacle are shaping the future. By empowering founders like Aisha Bowe, who is redefining STEM education and creating pathways for more women in tech, Pinnacle is setting a new benchmark for aligning investment strategies with a vision of inclusivity and equity.

About Pinnacle Private Ventures, LLC

Pinnacle Private Ventures operates as an extension of a single-family office based out of Southwest Missouri and Overland Park, KS. Our goal has always been four-fold: 1) Bring glory to God in everything we are and do--especially in how we steward the relationships and capital He sends us; 2) Pursue higher returns to further the Family Office's philanthropic efforts; 3) Partner thoughtfully with first-class entrepreneurs and operators to invest in their teams, businesses, and projects; and 4) Provide our investors with quality risk-adjusted returns within the private investment space.



About LINGO

LINGO delivers hands-on, project-based learning that makes STEM fun and accessible. Created by engineers and designed for teachers, LINGO lessons can be self-guided or teacher-led. Aligned to national learning standards, LINGO lessons build learners' confidence through engaging real-world projects in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, environmental monitoring, and space systems. In a world where 80% of future careers will require STEM skills, LINGO has been implemented by industry leaders like General Dynamics Information Technology, Siemens Healthineers, and Leidos to help equip students for success in a rapidly evolving world.

For more information, visit https://stemlingo.com .

MEDIA CONTACT



Bradford Bridgers

213-444-6658

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545952/Aisha_Bowe_LINGO.jpg

SOURCE Pinnacle Private Ventures, LLC