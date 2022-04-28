Pinnacle Quality Assurance Offering Support to Many of the Over 300,000 Defense Contractors Facing the New 2025 CMMC Compliance Deadline

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Quality Assurance (PQA), America's preeminent ISO consultants since 2005, is offering consulting services to help more than 300,000 affected firms who do work for the Department of Defense, to become compliant with the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standards in time for the new 2025 deadline. CMMC is a new mandate for implementing cybersecurity standards across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The CMMC is a framework of various cybersecurity standards and best practices that is a requirement for government contractors working with the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Failure of DoD contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, to become compliant with CMMC, will result in their inability to bid on future DoD contracts.

Additionally, "the government is considering encouraging firms who need to become compliant, to do so early, due to an escalation in cybersecurity threats which are increasingly affecting contractors. Reward ideas include providing a 4-year expiration of certification vs a 3-year certification, for early adopters", says Howard Lifton, Founder & President of PQA.

In addition to the certification requirement needing to be met every three years, the DoD, through CMMC, will require all contractors to annually make an "affirmation" of compliance, which along with, the Department of Justice's Cyber Fraud program, will heighten the risk of liability for noncompliance under the False Claims Act.

Pinnacle Quality Assurance (PQA) has provided ISO consulting to the aerospace, medical, and manufacturing industries for over 17 years. Services include customized documentation, implementation, QMS Training, and auditor training. PQA's proven methodology drastically reduces the resources you and your staff will need to achieve certification. Standards serviced include: CMMC, AS9100, AS9110, AS9120, ISO 9100.

"Our goal is to not only make the entire process of obtaining Certification as quick, easy, and cost-effective as possible, but to also ensure you get a properly executed Quality Management System (QMS)," says Lifton.

Regardless of your size, industry or location, PQA provides the best Quality Management System implementation available, as demonstrated by our 17-year 100% client certification rate!

