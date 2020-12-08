Pinnacle Solutions Teams up With High Tech Shoe Insole Maker to Create Biometric Identities and Monitor Health in a New Way

Similar to a fingerprint, the BIO_SOLE insole can record a person's unique way of standing, walking, running, or gait, and to create a unique signature to their identity. BIO_SOLE uses pressure sensors, accelerometer, gyroscope and circuitry to track every part of the movement, which can be influenced by body position, weight, injury, or disease.

"It is an exciting time for our group as we bring our platform and services to the market," said Todd Gray, Founder and CEO, autonomous_ID Corporation. "Partnering with Pinnacle Solutions enables our data science group to advance analytics and resulting insights with the use and application of machine learning and artificial intelligence tools," added Gray.

With the artificial intelligence modeling, BIO_SOLE can help address a wide range of health, activity, mobility and identity data use cases. This can be of interest for Health Insurance and Health Care providers, Corporate Security providers, Banking Service providers, Government and Military, as well as individuals and athletes as examples.

"The analytic platform will allow our teams to build thousands of advanced data models for several different industry use cases in a fraction of the time that other software can provide," said DJ Penix, President and Founder of Pinnacle Solutions.

Pinnacle Solutions, Inc.

was founded in 1996 to offer advanced statistical and analytic consulting services to collect, integrate, analyze and interpret the large volumes of data that organizations utilize to run their operations. From a concept to a complete implementation, Pinnacle Solutions' team of data scientists help businesses understand the past, monitor the present, and predict future outcomes as they move the organization ahead.

autonomous_ID was founded in 2007 to develop robust, self-contained biometric identification and monitoring technology for the insurance, corporate, health and fitness industries. autonomous_ID and its products are on the leading edge of wearable technology, a growing industry that promises to change the way we live and manage our lives.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Pinnacle Solutions