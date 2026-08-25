Pinnacle Solutions to Deliver Virtual Maintenance Trainer Stations to Army National Guard Units Nationwide

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a leading provider of mission‑focused solutions to the federal government, announced today that its subsidiary, Pinnacle Solutions, working as a subcontractor to ADS Inc., will deliver 95 Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT) systems to Army National Guard (ARNG) units across the United States. Each system will include simulation software supporting maintenance training for the UH‑60A/L, UH‑60M, CH‑47F, and AH‑64E aviation platforms. Pinnacle will also provide in‑person and virtual Train‑the‑Trainer courses to prepare future VMT instructors and operators.

Scott Rauer, President of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group.

"Delivering these high‑fidelity training systems directly to Guard units strengthens maintenance proficiency at the point of need," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facility Solutions Group. "By pairing proven virtual maintenance technology with Train‑the‑Trainer support, we're helping the ARNG enhance safety, reduce wear on aircraft, and accelerate skills development across its aviation community."

VMT systems provide immersive, 24/7 maintenance training, enabling Soldiers to practice diagnostics, fault isolation, and component‑level tasks without pulling aircraft from operational status. This modern approach reduces travel burdens, mitigates equipment risk, and offers a scalable solution for both qualification and sustainment training.

About Pinnacle Solutions

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Pinnacle is an innovative, solution-focused company providing advanced simulation and training solutions; flight operations and training services; training content development in virtual reality, augmented reality, and web-based systems; aircraft maintenance; and technical publications development and sustainment to a wide variety of customers, including all Department of Defense components, Special Operations Forces, international militaries, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.pinnaclesolutionsinc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 11,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of advanced training and readiness solutions; information technology; public safety; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2026, Akima ranked #26 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

SOURCE Akima