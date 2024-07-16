Pinnacle Technology Solutions Acquires QCM Technologies

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that solidifies its position as a key player in the technology industry, Pinnacle Technology Solutions (PTS) has successfully completed the acquisition of QCM Technologies, a prominent technology solutions provider based in Scottsdale, AZ.

QCM Technologies brings to Pinnacle a rich history of providing exceptional technology solutions, with a strong focus on storage, networking, virtualization, and data center solutions. Established in 2001, QCM Technologies has built a strong presence in the Southwest and has been recognized for its technical abilities and dedication to client success.

The acquisition aligns with Pinnacle's strategy to expand its portfolio and enhance its capabilities in delivering scalable, robust, and secure IT solutions to businesses of all sizes. Combining Pinnacle's innovative approach with QCM's deep technical knowledge and customer relationships will enable the newly expanded company to offer even more comprehensive and sophisticated solutions.

Charles Reynolds, CEO of Pinnacle Technology Solutions commented on the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to welcome QCM Technologies into the Pinnacle family. This acquisition not only broadens our technical expertise but also enhances our ability to serve our clients with more diversified and scalable solutions. Our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technology solutions makes this a perfect fit and creates synergy with our earlier acquisition of Pinnacle Business Systems."

Jorge Quintero, CEO of QCM Technologies, added:

"We are excited to join forces with Pinnacle. Our combined strengths will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in technology, providing our clients with unparalleled solutions and support."

Collaborating with Pinnacle Technology Solutions, Pinnacle Business Systems, and QCM Technologies, the companies will collectively integrate their expertise and stand at the forefront of delivering scalable, robust, and secure IT solutions in the industry.

About QCM Technologies

Founded in 2001, QCM Technologies is a Scottsdale, AZ-based technology solutions provider. The company specializes in managed services, storage, networking, virtualization, and data center solutions, offering clients expert guidance and state-of-the-art technology to optimize their operations.

About Pinnacle Technology Solutions (PTS)

Founded in 2022, PTS was established to meet the needs of independent resellers looking for economies of scale and stronger partnerships with their customers and vendors. By optimizing performance and safeguarding critical assets, the PTS platform seamlessly integrates these growing and cutting-edge organizations, enabling scale and empowering them to thrive in this rapidly changing digital era with streamlined operations and maximum efficiency.

About Pinnacle Business Systems

Pinnacle Business Systems, Inc., named a 2024 Solution Provider 500 by CRN, has been designing and implementing technology solutions across various industries since 1988. Their strong relationships with industry-leading manufacturers uniquely position them to deliver tailored technology solutions. With sales offices throughout the central U.S., they provide hands-on customer service to Fortune 1000 companies, private firms, local governments, healthcare providers, and small to mid-sized businesses.

