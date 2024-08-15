Pinnacle Technology Solutions Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Technology Solutions (PTS), a leader in hybrid IT solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Rob Anderson, the current CEO of Pinnacle Business Systems (PBS), as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Pinnacle Technology Solutions.

Rob Anderson, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Pinnacle Technology Solutions

Rob Anderson brings a wealth of experience with over 25 years in the technology industry. His tenure at PBS has been marked by remarkable growth and numerous awards for outstanding customer service and innovative solutions. Anderson's strategic insights and leadership will be crucial in driving PTS's operational success and expansion.

"We are excited to have Rob Anderson join our executive team," said Charles Reynolds, CEO of Pinnacle Technology Solutions. "Rob's extensive experience and leadership skills make him an excellent addition to our team. We are confident that he will help us achieve our strategic goals and enhance the value we provide to our clients."

In his new role as COO of Pinnacle Technology Solutions, Anderson will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, ensuring seamless integration across all business units, and driving operational efficiency to support Pinnacle's strategic growth objectives. He will work closely with the executive leadership team to implement innovative strategies, optimize processes, and enhance the overall customer experience.

"I am thrilled to join Pinnacle Technology Solutions and look forward to the opportunities ahead," said Rob Anderson. "Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients. I am eager to contribute to the ongoing success and growth of PTS."

About Pinnacle Technology Solutions (PTS)

Founded in 2022, PTS was established to meet the needs of independent resellers looking for economies of scale and stronger partnerships with their customers and vendors. By optimizing performance and safeguarding critical assets, the PTS platform seamlessly integrates these growing and cutting-edge organizations, enabling scale and empowering them to thrive in this rapidly changing digital era with streamlined operations and maximum efficiency.

