Pinnacle Treatment Centers opens Culpeper Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community

CULPEPER, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse, has opened Culpeper Treatment Services in Culpeper, Virginia.

Located at 571 James Madison Hwy, Suite D, the community-based opioid treatment program serves as Pinnacle's 11th outpatient center in the state and comes at a time when addiction treatment is desperately needed.

With the coronavirus pandemic came a resurgence of the opioid epidemic, more severe than ever. According to a local news outlet, drug-related deaths in Culpeper County in 2020 climbed by 67 percent to their worst levels ever, and higher than the statewide increase of 41 percent.

Fentanyl caused or contributed to three of every four drug-related deaths statewide, according to state data. The average was slightly higher in the Fredericksburg region when localities like Culpeper County are included. Locally, there were 161 drug-related deaths last year, and 125 of them involved fentanyl.

"COVID has not only wreaked havoc on the healthy, but it has caused chaos and destruction in the lives of the vulnerable—individuals who have lost their jobs, their homes, their loved ones, those who are struggling with extreme isolation, and those already suffering from the disease of addiction," said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "We're just so relieved to finally open our doors in this community so we can begin to help residents find a path to recovery."

Medicaid-friendly, Culpeper Treatment Services provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT), particularly methadone, at the facility. MAT is considered to be the gold standard of care for opioid addiction and includes methadone, buprenorphine, and counseling.

The FDA-approved medicines work to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery.

Individual, group and family counseling is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care along with therapies like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Relapse prevention, nutrition education, life skills counseling, and meditation strategies are a few other areas of focus.

"All of the care we provide, from our receptionist greeting the patient to our doctor providing medical care, is through a trauma-informed approach," said Ashley Clark, PhD, LPC, NCC, BC-TMH, ACS, executive director, Culpeper Treatment Services. "Because we know, more often than not, our patients have a history of trauma and it's what has led them to drugs to alleviate difficult and uncomfortable emotions."

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival; increase retention in treatment; decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity; increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment; and more.

Culpeper Treatment Services is open Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m.-2 p.m., on Saturdays, 6-10 a.m., and on Sundays 7-9 a.m. Individuals can call 540-547-3769 for a free confidential assessment.

Pinnacle's 11 treatment locations in Virginia include:

American Addiction Treatment Center Gloucester ( Hayes ) American Addiction Treatment Center Newport News American Addiction Treatment Center Williamsburg Culpeper Treatment Services FCCR Southlake ( Richmond ) FCCR Fredericksburg FCCR Radford (two locations in Richmond ) Leesburg Treatment Services ( Richmond ) Pinnacle Treatment Services of Roanoke Pulaski Medical

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 33,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization with recovery homes, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com.

