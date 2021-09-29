Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Springfield Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, opened Springfield Treatment Services today in Clark County, Ohio.

Located at 287 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle's 18th outpatient opioid addiction treatment center in the Buckeye State. In addition, Pinnacle operates a detox unit within the University Hospitals healthcare system (Ravenna); a residential treatment center (Columbus); and intensive outpatient programs with recovery homes (Columbus).

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on communities across the nation, affecting people from all walks of life, and particularly those living with addiction who are already vulnerable.

During the second quarter of 2020, opioid overdose deaths in Ohio increased alarmingly, making it the deadliest three-month period since the beginning of the opioid epidemic, according to a study by the Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE).

"Treatment for opioid addiction is needed now more than ever in communities like Springfield," said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, which offers a full continuum of care throughout Ohio. "Our mission is to make vital treatments available and affordable to at-risk communities and restore lives. We are grateful to finally be able to open our doors here to hopefully start making a difference right away."

Medicaid-friendly, Springfield Treatment Services provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT), particularly methadone, at the facility. MAT is considered to be the gold standard of care for opioid addiction and includes methadone, buprenorphine, Vivitrol, and counseling.

The FDA-approved medicines work to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery.

Individual and group counseling will be provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care. Areas of focus include anger management, grief and loss therapy, life skills counseling, relapse prevention, and trauma-informed care. Gender-specific groups will be available as well as specialized programming for pregnant women.

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival; increase retention in treatment; decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity; increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment; and more.

In addition to innovative clinical and medical care, Springfield Treatment Services' team of doctors, nurses, licensed clinical therapists, and medical assistants offers hope and refuge.

Springfield Treatment Services accepts Medicaid, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. It plans to accept Medicare and Medicare Advantage by end of next summer. The center is open Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., and on Saturdays, 6 a.m.- 9 a.m. Individuals can call 937-688-1844 for a free confidential assessment.

Plans are underway to open more treatment centers throughout Ohio. Next to open is Findlay Treatment Services south of Toledo.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving nearly 34,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming with recovery residences, general outpatient services, and outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com.

