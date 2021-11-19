Pinnacles Founder Hosts Veteran's Day Dinner Inauguration Fundraiser

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What an honor it is to give thanks and gratitude to the veterans that have dedicated their lives and time for the call of duty to protect the Freedom and Liberty of all of the citizens of the United States of America! Thank you again for your valiant sacrifice to protect everyone, as our true real-life heroes.

Anthony Benton (Tony B.) showcased his leadership ability by hosting the fundraising dinner to honor amazing service members' legacy in Mr. Arby Hambric & Dr. Rhonda Dula while supporting services like the Southern Nevada Veteran Chamber . With his focus on helping serve local or international communities with his expertise in marketing/technology and economic development as the CEO, President & Founder of Pinnacles Co. #ONTOP!

The fundraiser had the amazing opportunity to feature General Arnold Gordon-Bray , who has extensive experience in commanding various levels of military forces from a platoon of 40 military service members to spearheading military operations in Iraq with a Brigade Combat Team consisting of over 4,500 men and women with the 2nd Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division. He has transitioned his global Strategic views on issues of leadership, diversity, veteran's needs and education across the world.

The night was full of great interactions with everyone sharing visions on how we can all work together as a collective using our leadership skills to make the future a better and brighter place, in what they call Kingdom Building!

Ahern's food was amazing, and the "food for thought" was even more dynamic with the number of high caliber leaders in attendance, like Homie's Making Homes Possible feature from Niecy Walker, truly exemplifies how "Teamwork makes the Dream work!"

There will be more events in the near future that you can join in on, like the Basket of Hope one to help Feed our Community Sunday, Nov. 21 2-4 @ Bob Price Rec Center . The events will be in person or livestream thanks to the technology and communication systems ONTOP.live

For more events, you can also visit:

http://bit.ly/eventsontop

Media Contact:

Tony B.

833-936-6867

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacles