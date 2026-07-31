Pinnacol Assurance celebrates 111 years of protecting Colorado's workforce alongside the state's historic 150th anniversary

News provided byPinnacol Assurance
Jul 31, 2026, 12:47 ET
Marking 111 years on Colorado Day, Pinnacol honors its shared birthday with the Centennial State during Colorado's Sesquicentennial milestone.
DENVER, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado's leading workers' compensation carrier, proudly celebrates its 111th anniversary on August 1, 2026. Pinnacol shares its founding date with the State of Colorado, which is celebrated statewide each year as Colorado Day. This year's occasion holds historic significance as Colorado marks the 150th anniversary of its statehood. For over a century, Pinnacol has stood alongside the state's employers and workers as an enduring partner in safety, stability, and economic vitality.
Founded on August 1, 1915, as the State Compensation Insurance Fund, Pinnacol was created out of an industrial crisis to bring security and safety to high-risk industries and skilled trades. Over the past 111 years, Pinnacol has evolved from a pioneering state agency into a modern, market-driven industry and civic leader. Today, Pinnacol serves as an indispensable "Force for Good", protecting approximately 50,000 Colorado businesses and their workers across every sector of the state's thriving economy.
111 years of shared history and evolution
Pinnacol Assurance was established in 1915 following Colorado's landmark Workers' Compensation Act, a "grand bargain" designed to create a fair, reliable, and cost-efficient framework for workplace injury protection. Initially tasked with serving high-risk industries like mining, agriculture, and railroad construction, Pinnacol provided the foundational economic stability that allowed Colorado to transform into a modern economic powerhouse. As Colorado has grown from early industrial roots into a top hub for technology, cannabis, healthcare, aerospace, and outdoor recreation, Pinnacol has continually adapted to safeguard the modern workforce.
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Year
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Milestone in Pinnacol and Colorado history
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1915
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Founded as the State Compensation Insurance Fund under Colorado's Workers' Compensation Act to protect workers in critical industries.
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1945
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Workers' comp coverage expands beyond physical injuries to cover more than 21 occupational diseases.
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1960-1970
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During this decade, Colorado transitioned from a resource-based economy (mining, agriculture, railroads) to a broader economic hub embracing aerospace, defense, commercial construction, and the emerging ski and tourism industries.
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1970s
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Following the federal passage of OSHA in 1970, Pinnacol and other state funds transformed from passive "claims payers" into proactive safety partners, introducing workplace safety resources, accident prevention programs, and specialized risk assessment.
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1987
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Transitioned from a traditional state agency to a political subdivision of the state, enhancing operational autonomy.
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2001
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Established the Pinnacol Foundation to provide college scholarships to children of severely injured or deceased workers. Now the largest program of its kind in the nation, the Foundation has invested over $8 million in nearly 800 students to pursue an education of their dreams
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2002
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Rebranded as Pinnacol Assurance and directed by the state to begin operating as a member-owned mutual insurance company dedicated exclusively to members and workers.
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2015
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Celebrated 100 years of service to Colorado alongside state and business leaders.
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2017
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Pioneered digital insurance solutions with the launch of Cake Insure to streamline coverage for small businesses. Pinnacol continues to invest in technology and partnerships to ensure Colorado's rapidly dispersing workforce is well supported in and out of state.
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2026
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Celebrates 111 years of protecting Colorado's workforce alongside Colorado's historic 150th Sesquicentennial statehood anniversary.
Delivering value, excellence, and community impact
As Pinnacol marks 111 years, the organization continues to deliver industry-leading performance, financial strength, and community investment:
- Unmatched market leadership: Pinnacol remains Colorado's top workers' compensation provider, insuring approx 47,000 businesses and roughly one million workers. A.M. Best maintains Pinnacol's "A- (Excellent)" Financial Strength Rating, and Forbes Advisor also consistently ranks Pinnacol among the nation's best workers' comp carriers.
- Returning value to employers: Demonstrating its commitment to policyholders, Pinnacol distributed its 11th consecutive general dividend in March 2026, putting over $900 million directly back into the workplace of 47,000 Colorado employers.
- Top-rated worker care: For a full decade, injured workers have rated Pinnacol as the highest-performing workers' compensation carrier in Colorado in state-administered injured worker satisfaction surveys, with industry-leading customer satisfaction reported by its members.
- Proactive workplace safety and recovery: Pinnacol's specialized safety consultation helps members achieve an average 38% reduction in workplace claim frequency. Its innovative Return to Work program and nonprofit modified-duty volunteering partnerships have surpassed 50,000 volunteer hours while saving Colorado employers millions annually in claim costs.
- Civic & community leadership: Through its "Force for Good" programs, Pinnacol contributes over $1 million annually to local communities and logs thousands of employee volunteer hours. Additionally, the Pinnacol Foundation has awarded over $9 million in higher education scholarships to nearly 1,000 children of workers who were injured or lost their lives on the job.
Leadership perspective
"Celebrating Pinnacol's 111th anniversary on the exact day Colorado turns 150 is a deeply meaningful moment for our entire team," said John O'Donnell, Pinnacol Assurance President and CEO. "For the vast majority of Colorado's journey in statehood, Pinnacol has been right alongside the workers and employers who built our proud state. t Our mission remains as clear and vital today as it was in 1915: Putting Care to Work, championing workplace safety, and serving as a steadfast 'Force for Good' for Colorado's future."
About Pinnacol Assurance
Pinnacol Assurance is Colorado's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance, covering more than 50,000 businesses and one million workers. Pinnacol offers top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions, and a comprehensive return-to-work program that helps members reduce risk and save costs. Through its nationally recognized apprenticeship program and the Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program, Pinnacol invests directly in Colorado's future workforce. Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring, and top-rated services have earned numerous state and national awards. Learn more at Pinnacol.com.
Contact: Liz Johnson
Director, Public Relations
720.939.7238 (mobile)
[email protected]
SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance
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