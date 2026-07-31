Pinnacol Assurance celebrates 111 years of protecting Colorado's workforce alongside the state's historic 150th anniversary

Marking 111 years on Colorado Day, Pinnacol honors its shared birthday with the Centennial State during Colorado's Sesquicentennial milestone.

DENVER, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado's leading workers' compensation carrier, proudly celebrates its 111th anniversary on August 1, 2026. Pinnacol shares its founding date with the State of Colorado, which is celebrated statewide each year as Colorado Day. This year's occasion holds historic significance as Colorado marks the 150th anniversary of its statehood. For over a century, Pinnacol has stood alongside the state's employers and workers as an enduring partner in safety, stability, and economic vitality.

Founded on August 1, 1915, as the State Compensation Insurance Fund, Pinnacol was created out of an industrial crisis to bring security and safety to high-risk industries and skilled trades. Over the past 111 years, Pinnacol has evolved from a pioneering state agency into a modern, market-driven industry and civic leader. Today, Pinnacol serves as an indispensable "Force for Good", protecting approximately 50,000 Colorado businesses and their workers across every sector of the state's thriving economy.

111 years of shared history and evolution

Pinnacol Assurance was established in 1915 following Colorado's landmark Workers' Compensation Act, a "grand bargain" designed to create a fair, reliable, and cost-efficient framework for workplace injury protection. Initially tasked with serving high-risk industries like mining, agriculture, and railroad construction, Pinnacol provided the foundational economic stability that allowed Colorado to transform into a modern economic powerhouse. As Colorado has grown from early industrial roots into a top hub for technology, cannabis, healthcare, aerospace, and outdoor recreation, Pinnacol has continually adapted to safeguard the modern workforce.

Year Milestone in Pinnacol and Colorado history 1915 Founded as the State Compensation Insurance Fund under Colorado's Workers' Compensation Act to protect workers in critical industries. 1945 Workers' comp coverage expands beyond physical injuries to cover more than 21 occupational diseases. 1960-1970 During this decade, Colorado transitioned from a resource-based economy (mining, agriculture, railroads) to a broader economic hub embracing aerospace, defense, commercial construction, and the emerging ski and tourism industries. 1970s Following the federal passage of OSHA in 1970, Pinnacol and other state funds transformed from passive "claims payers" into proactive safety partners, introducing workplace safety resources, accident prevention programs, and specialized risk assessment. 1987 Transitioned from a traditional state agency to a political subdivision of the state, enhancing operational autonomy. 2001 Established the Pinnacol Foundation to provide college scholarships to children of severely injured or deceased workers. Now the largest program of its kind in the nation, the Foundation has invested over $8 million in nearly 800 students to pursue an education of their dreams 2002 Rebranded as Pinnacol Assurance and directed by the state to begin operating as a member-owned mutual insurance company dedicated exclusively to members and workers. 2015 Celebrated 100 years of service to Colorado alongside state and business leaders. 2017 Pioneered digital insurance solutions with the launch of Cake Insure to streamline coverage for small businesses. Pinnacol continues to invest in technology and partnerships to ensure Colorado's rapidly dispersing workforce is well supported in and out of state. 2026 Celebrates 111 years of protecting Colorado's workforce alongside Colorado's historic 150th Sesquicentennial statehood anniversary.

Delivering value, excellence, and community impact

As Pinnacol marks 111 years, the organization continues to deliver industry-leading performance, financial strength, and community investment:

Leadership perspective

"Celebrating Pinnacol's 111th anniversary on the exact day Colorado turns 150 is a deeply meaningful moment for our entire team," said John O'Donnell, Pinnacol Assurance President and CEO. "For the vast majority of Colorado's journey in statehood, Pinnacol has been right alongside the workers and employers who built our proud state. t Our mission remains as clear and vital today as it was in 1915: Putting Care to Work, championing workplace safety, and serving as a steadfast 'Force for Good' for Colorado's future."

About Pinnacol Assurance

Pinnacol Assurance is Colorado's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance, covering more than 50,000 businesses and one million workers. Pinnacol offers top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions, and a comprehensive return-to-work program that helps members reduce risk and save costs. Through its nationally recognized apprenticeship program and the Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program, Pinnacol invests directly in Colorado's future workforce. Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring, and top-rated services have earned numerous state and national awards. Learn more at Pinnacol.com.

Contact: Liz Johnson

Director, Public Relations

720.939.7238 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance