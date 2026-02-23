Pinnacol Assurance General Counsel Terry Leve Named "Global Market Leader" by Chambers, Highlighting World-Class Legal Expertise

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance , Colorado's leading workers' compensation insurer, announces that Chief Legal and Corporate Resources Officer Terry Leve has been selected as one of 81 Global Market Leaders in the 2026 Chambers Global Guide . The guide, considered the gold standard of legal reviews, highlights top lawyers and law firms across the globe based on rigorous independent research into technical ability, professional conduct, and commercial astuteness.

Terry Leve, Pinnacol's Chief Legal and Corporate Resources Officer and Chambers Global Market Leader

Leve joins the ranks of world-class General Counsel from Fortune 100 and Fortune Global 2000 giants, including Apple, Google and Amazon. As a Global Market Leader from one of two insurance companies worldwide, and the only state-level carrier, Leve's expertise ensures that Colorado businesses receive the same level of legal protection as the world's largest multinational corporations.

"Terry's recognition reflects the sophisticated leadership he brings to Pinnacol," said John O'Donnell, President and CEO. "As a principal architect of our organizational resilience, Terry's leadership in strategic planning and business transformation ensures we remain as agile and financially stable as any global entity. His creativity and advocacy act as a powerful safeguard that allows the businesses we serve to expand and thrive."

"This designation validates the standard of excellence we have cultivated at Pinnacol," said Terry Leve. "While the recognition is global, our focus remains local. It confirms that the strategic and operational foundation we provide to Colorado employers is of a caliber that rivals the world's most developed organizations."

Leve has served at Pinnacol since 2012, where he directs enterprise services, corporate resources, and governance that drive the company's scalable growth. He has also been recognized by various organizations as a Top General Counsel, Top Ten Corporate Counsel , Icon Legal Trailblazer, and as a Marquis Who's Who . The organization holds the highest injured worker and customer satisfaction scores in Colorado and is recognized by Forbes Advisor , AM Best , and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its operational excellence and civic leadership.

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is a top-performing provider of workers' compensation insurance. We offer top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions, and a comprehensive return to work program that helps our members reduce risk and save costs. You can see our investment in the community through our nationally recognized apprenticeship program and Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program . Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring, and top-rated services have received numerous awards , affirming our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Learn more at Pinnacol.com .

Media Contact:

Mindy Carrothers

Manager, Marketing and Communications

Pinnacol Assurance

[email protected] , 303.895.6524

SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance