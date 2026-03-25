Largest workers' comp insurer in Colorado issues $15 million general dividend to nearly 50,000 businesses, encourages reinvestment in Colorado's economy

Businesses can expect to receive dividend checks starting March 25.

Key takeaways:

$15 million in general dividends to 46,000 eligible Pinnacol Assurance members starting March 25.

Pinnacol has now issued a general dividend for 11 consecutive years, contributing to a total of $905 million returned to members since 2005

Dividends are a result of businesses' and Pinnacol's mutual success in reducing workplace injury and managing costs.

DENVER, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance, Colorado's leading workers' compensation provider, announced today it will distribute a $15 million general dividend to its members in 2026. This marks the 11th consecutive year Pinnacol has returned capital to its members, underscoring its commitment to shared success and financial stability for Colorado businesses.

More than 46,000 members in every corner of the state will receive a dividend check or credit, with distributions scheduled to begin on March 25. This latest payment brings the total dividends returned by Pinnacol to Colorado employers to $905 million over the organization's history.

How is Pinnacol able to issue dividends?

"At Pinnacol, we shift the industry standard by treating those we serve as members of a community, rather than just policyholders," said John O'Donnell, President and CEO of Pinnacol Assurance. "This dividend is a tangible return on investment into the workplace for our members who have partnered with us to prioritize workplace safety and effectively manage costs. It's proof that when we work together to protect Colorado's workforce, the entire state's economy wins."

Pinnacol's member-focused reinvestment strategy is built on the belief that mutual success drives sustainable growth. The dividend is a tangible return on investment for our members who have partnered with us to prioritize workplace safety and effectively manage costs.

While typical workers' comp policies focus on transactions, Pinnacol members gain access to top-ranked comprehensive benefits, including:

Safety Services: Access to the largest safety team in the state to help build safer workplaces.

Access to the largest safety team in the state to help build safer workplaces. Industry-leading claims support: A commitment to care that has resulted in the #1 injured worker satisfaction rating in Colorado for nine years running.

A commitment to care that has resulted in the #1 injured worker satisfaction rating in Colorado for nine years running. Financial reliability: Affirmed by Forbes, an A.M. Best rating of A- and a legacy of returning more total dividends than any other carrier in the state.

Affirmed by Forbes, an A.M. Best rating of A- and a legacy of returning more total dividends than any other carrier in the state. Return to work support: Our programs aid physical and mental recovery and provide claim savings when used.

In survey responses, Pinnacol members recently commented on receiving their dividends:

"We have partnered with Pinnacol for over 35 years. We are very satisfied with the services that Pinnacol has provided us, quick response to phone calls, safety program involvement, ease of on-line reporting, dividend opportunities, on-line audits are easy to understand and complete, etc."

"Both of my business have had Pinnacol Assurance workmans comp for many years. We have been lucky to have very few claims over the years. When we needed the insurance Pinnacol was spot on. The yearly dividend doesn't hurt. Thank you."

Great communication! Nice to get dividend checks from an insurance company for being a safe business to work in. Good tips and suggestions on staying safe and injury free. Reasonable pricing for workcomp insurance. Thank you!"

We have had no problems and this company seems to be responsive to its clients. We get a yearly "dividend" or return of some of the money we pay to Pinnacol which would reflect financial responsibility in our opinion."

Members can expect to receive their checks or credits no later than April. For more information about the dividend or Pinnacol's safety programs, visit https://www.pinnacol.com/general-dividend.

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is a top-performing provider of workers' compensation insurance. We offer top-rated injured worker care, customized safety solutions, and a comprehensive return to work program that helps our members reduce risk and save costs. You can see our investment in the community through our nationally recognized apprenticeship program and Pinnacol Foundation scholarship program. Pinnacol's team members, culture of caring, and top-rated services have received numerous awards, affirming our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Learn more at Pinnacol.com.

Media contact:

Contact: Liz Johnson

Director, Public Relations

720.939.7238 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance