Pinnacol Assurance Employees Honor Veterans Day with Company-Wide Volunteer Effort

More than 350 employees mobilize to support veterans in need, led by veteran CEO John O'Donnell

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacol Assurance , Colorado's leading workers' compensation insurer, kicked off its annual "Pinnacol in Action" day with a massive show of support for local communities. More than 350 employees rallied to serve 13 nonprofits for a total of 708 volunteer hours. This year's focus was on giving back to veterans and disabled veterans in need, including volunteering at the VA Hospital and with Nourish Meals on Wheels.

CEO leads the charge

The service day was championed by Pinnacol President and CEO John O'Donnell , a veteran who served as a U.S. Marine Corps Officer. "Veterans Day is about action. As a veteran, I know that the greatest thanks we can offer is tangible support in their local community," said O'Donnell. "It's important that our commitment goes beyond a donation. Our employees are passionately embracing this mission, embodying our core value of caring for the communities where we live and work."

Pinnacol volunteers supported various nonprofit projects, including packaging care kits for disabled veterans, facility maintenance and direct support for veteran and community services.

Pinnacol's year-round stewardship

The organization's annual volunteer day is a cornerstone of Pinnacol's award-winning community stewardship , driven by its Pinnacol in Action program, which grants employees unlimited paid volunteer time annually. Dedicated year-round to supporting non-profits that promote workforce safety and economic vitality, reinforcing Pinnacol as a " Force for Good " in Colorado.

