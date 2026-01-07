Pinnaql and Valkit.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Efficiencies Across the Life Sciences Ecosystem

Joint initiative helps life sciences organizations enhance operational performance, reduce manual inefficiencies, and empower data-driven decisions.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnaql , a leading provider of tailored engineering and regulatory compliance life sciences solutions spanning development, commercialization, and manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership with Valkit.ai , an emerging innovator in artificial intelligence platforms designed to streamline internal processes and accelerate innovation.

Joint initiative helps life sciences organizations enhance operational performance, reduce manual inefficiencies, and empower data-driven decisions.

Through this collaboration, Valkit.ai will leverage Pinnaql's expertise in life sciences compliance and workflow optimization to enhance operational efficiency and scalability. The partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to advancing the responsible use of AI across the life sciences ecosystem.

"This collaboration aligns with Pinnaql's core mission, helping our clients harness transformative innovation that increases speed to market and improves patient outcomes while ensuring compliance," said John Duffin, CEO of Pinnaql. "AI is rapidly reshaping how work is completed. Together with Valkit.ai, we're enabling clients to access and deploy AI solutions that make day-to-day operations not just faster, but smarter, more resilient and more efficient."

By combining Valkit.ai's adaptive AI technology with Pinnaql's deep domain experience in Development, Commercialization, and Manufacturing, the partnership will help life sciences organizations eliminate manual inefficiencies and unlock faster, data-driven decision-making.

"Our platform was designed to empower teams to focus on what matters most, scientific innovation and patient outcomes," said Hugh Devine, CEO of Valkit.ai. "Partnering with Pinnaql allows us to showcase our AI capabilities through an industry-leading firm that can support the deployment and utilization of AI-driven validation in a way that's compliant, validated, and truly impactful across the entire life sciences value chain."

The initiative also highlights Indiana's growing leadership in life sciences innovation and its impact on the broader nationwide and global life sciences ecosystem.

"While Pinnaql is rapidly growing and now has a presence in pharma hubs like Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Puerto Rico, we're proud to see two Indiana-based companies joining forces to drive AI innovation in such a critical industry," said Kristin Jones, President and CEO of the Indiana Life Sciences Association. "Partnerships like this demonstrate how collaboration can accelerate efficiency and strengthen our state's position at the forefront of global life sciences."

About Pinnaql

Pinnaql is a premier consulting and solutions provider helping life sciences manufacturers achieve operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation. As the LSOMS platform company for 3 Boomerang Capital, Pinnaql integrates deep industry expertise, advanced analytics, and program management to help clients streamline manufacturing, enhance quality systems, and reduce operational costs—while maintaining uncompromising compliance standards. Elevating Compliance, Empowering Innovation. Learn more: www.pinnaql.com

About Valkit.ai

Valkit.ai is an AI-augmented validation platform built for life sciences. Designed by engineers and regulatory experts, Valkit streamlines GxP validation through intelligent automation and contextual AI. With capabilities that support Commissioning & Qualification, CSV, and CSA, Valkit enables teams to validate faster, with greater accuracy and confidence. Learn more: www.valkit.ai

SOURCE Pinnaql