PINNER CONSTRUCTION ATTORNEYS NEWT KELLAM, LANNY DAVIS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE, TESTIFY AT BOARD MEETING TO ASK TRUSTEES TO QUESTION NO-BID CONTRACTS WHEN THERE ARE QUALIFIED COMPETITORS

Pinner Construction, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 13:34 ET

Press Conference at 5:00 p.m. PT

WHITTIER, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT:

Press conference for Kellam and Davis to discuss alleged mismanagement of taxpayer funds. Kellam and Davis will also testify at the subsequent 6:00 p.m. PT board meeting to draw attention to the matter.


WHO

Newt Kellam – Chief Administrative Office & Counsel, Pinner Construction Co., Inc.

Lanny Davis – Legal advisor, Pinner Construction Co., Inc.


WHEN

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT


WHERE:

Rio Hondo College Administrative Building

Between the Student Union & Book Store

3600 Workman Mill Road

Whittier, CA 90601

Please use Student Parking Lot C on Circle Drive

 

OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS

Contact: Taylor C. Pearson
[email protected]
202.235.3482

