PINNER CONSTRUCTION ATTORNEYS NEWT KELLAM, LANNY DAVIS TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE, TESTIFY AT BOARD MEETING TO ASK TRUSTEES TO QUESTION NO-BID CONTRACTS WHEN THERE ARE QUALIFIED COMPETITORS

14 Jun, 2023, 13:34 ET
Press Conference at 5:00 p.m. PT
WHITTIER, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Press conference for Kellam and Davis to discuss alleged mismanagement of taxpayer funds. Kellam and Davis will also testify at the subsequent 6:00 p.m. PT board meeting to draw attention to the matter.
|
WHO:
|
Newt Kellam – Chief Administrative Office & Counsel, Pinner Construction Co., Inc.
|
Lanny Davis – Legal advisor, Pinner Construction Co., Inc.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT
|
WHERE:
|
Rio Hondo College Administrative Building
|
Between the Student Union & Book Store
|
3600 Workman Mill Road
|
Whittier, CA 90601
|
Please use Student Parking Lot C on Circle Drive
OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS
Contact: Taylor C. Pearson
[email protected]
202.235.3482
SOURCE Pinner Construction, Inc.
Share this article