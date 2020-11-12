Pinot's Palette sub-brand Little Brushes Teams Up with Disney Channel's Hit Series 'Big City Greens'

Disney Channel's "Big City Greens" follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Created and executive produced by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton ("Harvey Beaks"), the series stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani ("Scandal") as sweet Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington ("How I Met Your Mother") as quirky older sister Tilly Green, Bob Joles ("Puss in Boots") as hard-working father Bill Green and Zeno Robinson ("Pokémon") as Remy, Cricket and Tilly's friend.

"Harnessing characters from animated shows is a great way to get the kids and families together, and audiences can paint their favorite characters from the comfort of their own home," said Doug Van Tassell, President of Pinot's Palette. The Little Brushes/Disney Channel special program will spotlight "Big City Greens" on Saturday, November 21 with a learn to paint Cricket, Sunday, November 22 learn to paint Cricket/Tilly, and paint-at-home prerecorded video on how to paint Remy and Cricket, all to be available for six months in the Pinot's Palette library. Adding to the excitement, each class will be taught by certified trained artists, making the experience that much more memorable.

Possibly the most comprehensive virtual painting experience ever designed, this engaging and practical set of customizable activities offers the value of learning through play. Created with the help of Kuvio Creative, a leading digital design agency celebrated for their boundary-pushing work, each activity is versatile and nimbly adapts as the child or group develops - building foundational skills, and helping creativity evolve with their imagination, natural interests, and emerging capabilities. With Little Brushes, there's always something new and fun to explore for children of any age.

About Pinot's Palette

Founded by Charles Willis, Beth Willis, and Craig Ceccanti, Pinot's Palette is a leading, Houston-based paint and sip franchisor with over 100 studio locations in the United States and Canada. On a mission to bring art to the masses in a fun and entertaining way with extraordinary customer service, the company enriches communities with creative entertainment for all ages. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com and follow at instagram.com/pinotspalette/.

