Pinpoint Clinical Trial Participants with Precision Feasibility and RWD, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the presenters will discuss how to reach the right patients faster with precision insights into who they are, where they are and when they're ready. Attendees will learn how to accelerate trial enablement, boost recruitment results with next-generation, outcome-based, last-mile engagement services.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's complex clinical trial landscape, traditional site selection methods based solely on historical experience are no longer sufficient. Sponsors face increasing challenges in clinical planning, from navigating competitive environments to managing variable site performance. This webinar explores how integrating independent, holistic data with precision feasibility strategies can optimize site enablement and patient recruitment, for unprecedented success.

Site enablement begins with understanding not just which sites have performed well in the past, but which are currently positioned to engage and recruit the right patients. By leveraging global insights into patient journeys and site engagement patterns, sponsors can identify high-performing sites and uncover untapped opportunities. This includes mapping patient pockets across geographies and understanding how patients interact with healthcare providers at various sites, which is critical for identifying diverse populations and non-investigator physicians with access to eligible patients.

Patient recruitment driven by tokenized and longitudinal real-world data (RWD) enables unrivaled precision in targeting. This approach allows sponsors to pinpoint where patients are, when they appear and how best to reach them. But precision feasibility is just the start. The combination of data-driven insights with last-mile services, which directly engage patients and facilitate trial participation, is crucial.

Attendees will gain a comprehensive view of how patient insights and feasibility capabilities support global trial planning at scale. The featured speakers will highlight how independent data refreshes assumptions, validates site potential and supports confident decision-making. They will also showcase how precision targeting and patient engagement services converge to deliver measurable outcomes.

Register for this webinar to explore actionable strategies that improve patient recruitment, optimize site selection and target the right patients.

Join experts from Citeline, Skye Hodson, PhD, VP Clinical Solutions; and Lindsay Stahl, VP, Global Head of Patient Engagement and Recruitment, for the live webinar on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Boost Participant Recruitment with Precision Feasibility and RWD.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks