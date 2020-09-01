Pinpoint Deploys COVID-19 Remote Wellness Screening Software, Protecting Students and Staff as Schools Begin Reopening

BALTIMORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint builds upon its virtual wellness screening and monitoring platform, which both aligns with CDC guidelines and is HIPAA-compliant, to help schools safely reopen nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. With some states requiring schoolwide-screening programs in order to reopen, administrators are seeking technological solutions to keep students and faculty healthy.

"We must all remain cautious as schools begin to reopen, as safety and wellness are the top priority for staff and students," said Chris Nickerson, Managing Director. "Our data-centered approach is designed to screen, monitor, and track the health of organizations, and mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19."

Pinpoint works with all schools including K-12 and higher education. Their web-based application uses SMS (email and text) to screen staff or students who may be experiencing symptoms, had contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 individual, travel restrictions, etc. Designed with adaptive algorithms and dynamically generated resources, administrators will be able to view aggregate wellness data of their campus population in real-time.

The inexpensive, simple-to-use platform is implemented quickly with nothing to download. Along with tracking wellness, administrators are finding new ways to use the software. Schools are using as a tool to change attendance tracking, curbside drop-off and pickup, emergency drills, and access control.

Pinpoint is currently focusing on helping schools across the country in states like New York with early reopening plans. Assisting them with vital personalized screening solutions to help staff and households to screen themselves remotely.

"Pinpoint's screening tool will make it possible for our District to screen all staff and students as we return to in-person learning this fall. The company has been very easy to work with, quick to respond, and helped us seamlessly implement this key piece of our reopening plan. We're thankful for their partnership during these stressful times." -- Kristine Orr, Superintendent of Schools, South Glens Falls Central School District, New York

Pinpoint has its roots in schools and education as it was initially developed inside a school as a software for active shooter and compliance technology in 2016.

