Pinpoint Global receives CIOReview's Most Promising Compliance Technology Solutions Provider Award

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Global is pleased to announce CIOReview has awarded their 2022 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solutions Provider award to Pinpoint Global for its ComplianceConnect™ technology. ComplianceConnect online compliance modules deliver, monitor, and report on assigned SEC, FINRA or state compliance requirements. ComplianceConnect™ is developed for financial services firms from enterprise to entrepreneurial RIAs.

Pinpoint Global recognized for ComplianceConnect™ as CIOReview's Most Promising Compliance Technology Solutions Provider Tweet this

"We're excited to be recognized for our successful compliance technology," said Bob Sullivan, President and CEO of Pinpoint Global, "We've provided online compliance services for the largest financial services companies for over 20 years. ComplianceConnect scales many of our enterprise class products for RIAs which have their own specific compliance and business risks.

ComplianceConnect includes over 20 modules that satisfy regulatory requirements and mitigate risk for financial services companies. The platform increases communication between advisors and analysts and decreases the amount of time spent on compliance activities. The modules integrate with current systems and many can be deployed within weeks.

Each module provides multi-level review options, real-time reporting, and detailed auditing tools keeping RIAs and broker-dealers compliant with the regulatory landscape. Pinpoint Global's Gold Record storage means data is encrypted, fully redundant, and accessible anytime should a firm be audited.

CIOReview is a leading print and digital magazine that guides enterprises with reviews of technology solutions and services currently trending. CIOReview's November Compliance Technology Edition features the top 20 companies that are at the forefront of providing compliance technology solutions and transforming businesses.

Jay Stainsby, Vice President of Pinpoint Global said, "Automating these compliance requirements saves RIA firms months of work while providing both SEC 204-2 and SEC 17(a)-4 gold record storage." Added Jay, "We're proud to be recognized for our accomplishments in providing compliance solutions in the financial services industry."

For more information about Pinpoint Global's ComplianceConnect solution, contact Jay Stainsby at 716-465-6983 or [email protected].

About Pinpoint Global Communications

Pinpoint Global is the recognized leader in on-demand, online training, and compliance solutions for financial service and health insurance companies.

Pinpoint Global's learning management system (LMS) is customized for companies to easily deliver required training and education to get salespeople, agents, and advisors ready to sell quickly with real-time tracking and reporting for administrators and users. Pinpoint Global's ComplianceConnectTM SaaS provides companies the security of knowing they can provide decision-ready data to deliver, monitor, and report to support SEC requirements. www.pinpointglobal.com

SOURCE Pinpoint Global Communications