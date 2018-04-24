Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA's TRANSACT

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Payments, a division of Pinpoint Intelligence and a leader in total payment processing solutions, announced today at ETA's Transact the hire of their newest member to its leadership team. Marvin Napuli joins the company as Senior Vice President of Sales, where he will focus on using his experience and expertise to help merchants better manage costs and risks in the payment ecosystem. In this new role, Napuli will be responsible for creating strategic partnerships with both merchants and partners that seek ease and assurance in their payment processing.

With over a decade in the merchant processing industry, Napuli has an impressive background. Past responsibilities have included business development and relationship management at his extended time with both PowerPay and Merchant Focus. In this time, he has worked with countless businesses, offering a consultative approach to clients, addressing their needs and concerns. Because of his background in high-risk merchant accounts, Napuli understands the needs of those that Pinpoint serves. He will work toward ensuring clients receive the best care and the range of advantages provided by Pinpoint. These include increased confidence in processing payments, a reduction in fraud and chargeback risks, and an improvement in their bottom line.

Napuli's wealth of knowledge on all things payment related makes him the ideal choice for Pinpoint. His proficiency in the industry will benefit current and future Pinpoint customers and adds even more integrity to the team.

"Marvin has a rich background in payment processing, and his innate nature of wanting to help and guide clients to the ideal solution is just what Pinpoint values in employees. He will be an integral part of our leadership from day one. As a well-respected individual in the industry, Marvin will build partnerships with clients, so that they can meet their goals and worry less about payment processing," said Nicholas Ruggieri, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer.

Pinpoint Payments, a global leader in payment processing solutions, offers a unique blend of merchant services for traditional online retailers and hard-to-place businesses, with a focus on those considered to be high-risk. Utilizing proprietary software, Pinpoint enables their clients to reduce online payment risks, process payments more securely and increase profitability.

Pinpoint's experience as a front runner in fraud prevention and chargeback management provides extraordinary value in keeping merchant accounts healthy.

While the payment ecosystem is at times complex and confusing, working with Pinpoint is simple and easy. Learn more about how Pinpoint delivers solutions to merchants at pinpointintel.com.

