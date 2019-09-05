Pinpoint Payments Inc. Named Inc. Magazine Top 5,000 for Second Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Payments Inc, a global leader in payment processing solutions, has continued its rapid growth trajectory, landing on Inc. Magazine's 5,000 fastest growing U.S. companies list for the second year in a row.

The company recorded revenue growth of 158 percent over the last three years.

"The fact that we made it to the list two years consecutively confirms our ability to fulfill a growing need of all companies, especially those in the high-risk category, to access reliable, secure payment solutions combined with a high level of customer services," said CEO Ben Grossman. "We also have a deep understanding of how to protect companies from fraud and chargebacks while helping them expand their business."

The company, founded in 2013, provides uniquely tailored credit card processing and merchant services to traditional online retailers and hard-to-place businesses, especially those considered to be high-risk. Pinpoint Payments specializes in helping merchants in the subscription services, affiliate marketing, and other e-commerce businesses.

Pinpoint Payments uses proprietary software that enables clients to reduce online payment risks, process payments more securely, and increase profitability. The company's growth has come by expanding the services it offers to clients as well as reaching more customers with customized solutions to meet individual needs.

With extensive expertise in fraud prevention and chargeback management solutions, Pinpoint Payments provides hundreds of integrations and automated processes to fight and prevent chargebacks and recoup lost revenue. This is critical for companies to avoid an unexpected loss of services and the risk of being shut down.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. The 2019 cohort grew an average of 454 percent with a median rate of 157 percent. Their aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. They will be honored at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony from Oct. 10 to 12, 2019 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

While the payment ecosystem is at times complex and confusing, working with Pinpoint is simple and easy. Learn more about how Pinpoint delivers solutions to merchants at pinpointpayments.com.

Contact: Ben Grossman: ben@pinpointpayments.com

SOURCE Pinpoint Payments Inc.

