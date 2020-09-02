Pinpoint Payments Named to Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies Third Year in a Row

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Payments Inc., a global leader in payment processing solutions for eCommerce and retail, has once again been ranked as one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies, earning a place on Inc. Magazine's 39th annual Inc. 5000 list.

The prestigious list, released by Inc. Magazine, ranks privately-held companies based on revenue growth over the past three years.

"We are extremely honored to have made the list for the third year in a row," said Pinpoint Payments CEO Ben Grossman. "This accomplishment is a testimony to the dedication of our team and our commitment to working closely with clients, especially those in the high-risk category, to meet their payment processing needs with customized, affordable solutions."

The company recorded revenue growth of 134.63 percent over the last three years and ranked 2,942 on the list.

About Pinpoint

The Miami-based company founded in 2013 provides uniquely tailored credit card processing and merchant services to traditional online retailers and hard-to-place businesses, especially those considered to be high-risk. Pinpoint Payments, with a BBB A+ rating, specializes in helping merchants in the subscription services, CBD market, affiliate marketing, and other e-commerce businesses.

As a leading payment processing solutions provider, Pinpoint Payments uses proprietary software that enables clients to reduce online payment risks, process payments more securely, and increase profitability. With extensive expertise in fraud prevention and chargeback management solutions, Pinpoint Payments works to set up and direct merchant accounts and provides hundreds of integrations and automated processes to fight and prevent chargebacks, reduce the risk of shutdowns, and recoup lost revenue. The company offers a special cash discount program to reduce the cost of processing to merchants.

The Inc.5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic sector. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of more than 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019 over the past three years.

While the payment ecosystem is at times complex and confusing, working with Pinpoint is simple and easy. Learn more about how Pinpoint delivers solutions to merchants at pinpointpayments.com .

Contact: Nicholas Ruggieri, [email protected]

SOURCE Pinpoint Payments Inc.

