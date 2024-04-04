Pinpoint Predictive Announces Martin Ellingsworth as Strategic Advisor

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Predictive Inc , a leading risk selection platform helping P&C insurers to fast-track profitable growth, is thrilled to welcome Marty Ellingsworth to its distinguished team of Strategic Advisors. An insurance industry leader and customer centricity advocate, Marty has an impressive background creating value from data and digital assets with advanced analytics, and has been an innovator in all aspects of the P&C value chain for personal lines.

Martin Ellingsworth

Mr. Ellingsworth is currently President of Salt Creek Analytics, an advisory and consulting Insurance Data Science and Advanced Analytics enterprise. Prior to this, he served as Executive Managing Director, P&C Insurance Intelligence Group at J.D. Power and was Senior Analyst in Data, AI, and Cloud technologies at Celent.

With more than two decades of experience, Marty also held leadership roles in analytics with USAA, Verisk Analytics (ISO), and Allianz, and pioneered data analytics and predictive modeling products for a VC-backed insurtech. He carries long-standing accomplishments in productizing industry intelligence in risk assessment and rating, as well as creating invaluable innovations for the insurance industry (e.g. personal auto risk selection, fraud detection, claims, subrogation, customer experience, etc.) Additionally, his visionary approach played a pivotal role in reshaping traditional insurance models and integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance industry processes with customer experience for profitable growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Marty to Pinpoint's Strategic Advisory team," said Scott Ham, CEO of Pinpoint Predictive, Inc. "His extensive expertise in the insurance sector and his unparalleled expertise in data and analytics will be formidable in helping us continue to drive innovation and expand our offerings. With his accomplished resume, we are confident that his exceptional leadership and profound acuity into understanding emerging trends will position Pinpoint Predictive at the forefront of our industry."

"I am honored to join Pinpoint Predictive as Strategic Advisor," said Marty Ellingsworth. "Effective risk management includes prediction, prevention, and people, and improving all three is pivotal to the industry. Having a focus on the person behind the risk profile is where the industry can improve. I believe Pinpoint's approach on understanding the person behind the home or vehicle is game-changing for the insurance industry, and will continue impacting it significantly. I couldn't be happier to contribute to this organization's future and to widen the opportunities for insurers to better serve their insureds."

Pinpoint Predictive, Inc. remains committed to providing a state-of-the-art risk selection platform to insurance that enables insurers to make intelligent decisions with unprecedented accuracy and precision. Together with Marty's depth of industry knowledge and his forward-thinking, customer-centric mindset, Pinpoint is poised to continue reinforcing the impact it provides to insurers as an industry leader.

Discover more about how Pinpoint is bringing the cutting-edge technology of big tech to the P&C insurance industry at www.pinpoint.ai

About Pinpoint Predictive

Pinpoint Predictive provides P&C insurers the earliest and most accurate loss predictions and risk scores to fast-track profitable growth and improve loss ratios. Unlike traditional methods, Pinpoint's platform leverages deep learning, proprietary behavioral economics data, and trillions of individual behavioral predictors to help insurers identify the risk costs associated with customers and prospects.

Insurtech 100 Awards 2022 | Insurtech Vanguard | AI Breakthrough Awards 2023 | Global Tech Awards 2023 – Category Winner for AI, AnalyticsTech and Insurtech | Insurance Awards 2023 – Category winner for Insurtech in World Finance Magazine

