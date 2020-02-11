Pinpoint Predictive Announces Shopper Personality Enhancements and BigCommerce Launch

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Predictive today announced a suite of enhancements to their flagship customer personality analysis service, Shopper Personality, inclusive of the app's launch on the BigCommerce ecosystem. Product enhancements include onboarding and analysis support for the largest of eCommerce stores, as well as automated audience segmentation for the large volume of merchants that have opted-in to Pinpoint's Thinkalike® Targeting for Facebook Beta Program. All of these enhancements are available as of today for BigCommerce and Shopify merchants alike.

The addition of automated audience segmentation is intended to improve efficiency and activation speed for the 50+ merchants that have already applied for the Thinkalike® Beta Program since Shopper Personality was featured as a Shopify Staff Pick in late January. Beta Program participants are able to improve their Facebook Custom Audience capabilities through Pinpoint's analysis and composition of discrete personality-defined seed segments, each of which can independently power a Facebook lookalike campaign. For more information about the Beta Program, please visit: https://www.pinpoint.ai/beta-program.

Shopper Personality is now available to BigCommerce merchants for free, enabling ever-larger merchants with turn-key access to unprecedented insights into the personality traits that define their most valuable customers. Merchants receive access to a series of interactive charts that highlight the most divergent (and therefore actionable) traits, together with research-driven recommendations about the words, colors, and images most likely to drive engagement from their target audiences.

For additional information regarding Shopper Personality App on BigCommerce and the Thinkalike® targeting Beta Program, please visit www.pinpoint.ai.

Pinpoint Predictive provides data science services that focus on the intersection of quantitative psychology and machine learning, also known as the emerging field of Psychometric AI. Pinpoint's mission is to empower direct-to-consumer companies with a much deeper understanding of their customers, and to greatly improve the performance of their marketing activities through personality-driven experiences.

Pinpoint is backed by Jazz Venture Partners and the Stanford Start-X Fund. For more information, please visit www.pinpoint.ai or reach-out to info@pinpoint.ai.

SOURCE Pinpoint Predictive

Related Links

http://www.pinpoint.ai

