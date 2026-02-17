Pinpoint Predictive Secures Ohio and Georgia Approvals, Expanding Rating Model Approvals to Nine States

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Predictive, Inc. , the leading risk assessment platform for Property and Casualty insurers, announced today that its rating models have been approved for use in Ohio and Georgia, bringing its total number of approved states to nine. Ohio and Georgia insurers are now able to deploy Pinpoint's predictive models within filed rating plans, which provide greater precision in underwriting and pricing.

Carriers have been under increasing pressure to manage loss volatility without withdrawing from high-risk markets. Pinpoint's models provide a level of precision that allow insurers to improve loss ratios and pricing accuracy, creating more coverage options with better pricing for customers.

Insurers operating in Ohio and Georgia can integrate Pinpoint's predictive models directly into their existing program frameworks for filed homeowners and personal auto rating plans. This enhanced segmentation can help insurers improve loss ratios and pricing accuracy by aligning price with expected risk more effectively.

"Each state approval reinforces a broader shift we're seeing across the insurance industry," said Devyn McNicoll, Chief Actuary of Pinpoint Predictive. "Carriers are being asked to maintain profitability while continuing to serve policyholders in increasingly challenging markets. Regulators and insurers are aligned that better precision, rather than blunt underwriting actions, is the sustainable path forward."

By improving loss ratio stability and giving carriers greater confidence in the accuracy of their segmentation, Pinpoint's models help insurers maintain sustainable growth in territories and segments where writing business may otherwise be difficult or impossible.

"Across the industry, we're seeing increasing demand from carriers for practical solutions that improve risk segmentation while fitting seamlessly into existing workflows," said Scott Ham , CEO of Pinpoint Predictive. "Our approach helps insurers strengthen results while maintaining availability in markets that are increasingly difficult to serve."

Pinpoint's models are designed for straightforward implementation within insurers' existing workflows and approved rating plans. They have consistently demonstrated significant incremental lift when layered onto existing rating structures. Their models can be deployed rapidly, enabling insurers to respond more nimbly to evolving loss dynamics while maintaining regulatory compliance.

With approvals now spanning Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, South Carolina, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Louisiana and Mississippi, Pinpoint Predictive continues to expand its national footprint and support carriers seeking regulator-approved tools to strengthen underwriting and pricing outcomes.

About Pinpoint Predictive

Pinpoint Predictive helps P&C insurers accelerate profitable growth with AI-driven loss predictions and risk signals delivered through five suites—Marketing, Underwriting, Ratemaking, Claims, and Discovery. Their products plug into existing workflows (API or batch) to prioritize high-value acquisition, sharpen pricing and field rating, improve bind quality, and triage claims early so costs don't compound—configured to each carrier's experience and outcomes. Models move quickly from hypothesis to production, enabling rapid validation and deployment of new signals across the lifecycle; the approach is regulatory-ready and privacy-forward. Recognitions include Insurtech 100, Insurtech Vanguard, AI Breakthrough Awards 2023, Global Tech Awards 2023 (AI category winner), AnalyticsTech, and World Finance Magazine's Insurance Awards 2023 (Insurtech category winner). For more information visit their website or follow them on LinkedIn .

