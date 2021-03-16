PinSource Announces New In-House Printing Process: Express Ink

WILLISTON, Vt.., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PinSource, a leading custom lapel pin supplier, and division of LML, LLC., located in Williston, Vermont, announced today the launch of a new in-house printing method called Express Ink. These pins can be printed and shipped in as little as one business day and shipped overnight. Additionally, the order minimum for this process is just 25 units, compared with the standard 100 piece minimum required for traditional overseas manufacturing processes.

"Express Ink is a great new option for our clients who need pins very quickly, have a lower quantity in mind for their order, or come to us with a rush project during a time of year when our factories are closed, like right now, during Chinese New Year," said Nick Lockwood, Managing Director of PinSource. "This process allows us to be more agile in a time we previously couldn't and also to gain full control over the manufacturing process," he added.

Express Ink uses a full-color, CMYK printing process that is able to duplicate a photographic image onto the surface of the pin, and integrate any number of colors in the design for the same unit price. These lapel pins are available in three shapes, two plating options with an option for white enamel background on some layouts.

PinSource provides innovative solutions for each client's unique promotion. To learn more about the company's full range of products and services, please visit https://www.pinsource.com/custom-lapel-pins/express-ink. For further information regarding Express Ink, please contact Nick Lockwood at [email protected].

