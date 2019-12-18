Pintar Investment Corporation Launches SFR, Opportunity Zone Investment Fund

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintar Investment Company , an investment company specializing in single-family rental funds for institutional and high-net-worth investors, announced today that it is raising money for a new fund: The Opportunity Zone Fund. The fund takes advantage of provisions in the 2017 Tax Law that allows investors to defer and reduce capital gains taxes owed on investment gains as well as eliminate capital gains taxes by investing in qualified opportunity zones. The fund will build and operate single-family rental homes (SFR) within carefully chosen opportunity zones.

A pioneer in build-to-rent SFR investments, Pintar's new fund will allow investors to eliminate or limit capital gains taxes on the sale of any assets when the proceeds are invested into the fund.

In addition to the tax savings, the underlying investment allows investors to take advantage of the strength of the $4 trillion single-family rental market. This market has become transparent and sophisticated as professional investors have created technology, tools, and practices that have made the market more efficient and profitable on both an appreciation and cash flow basis.

"The home purchasing trends of millennials and those in Gen Z, point to continued growth and profitability in the SFR market," said Jeff Pintar, CEO of Pintar Investment Company. "An increasing number of people, who are of traditional home-buying age, want the comfort, size, and school districts associated with a private home, but can't afford a down payment due to wage stagnation, student loans, and housing costs. These demographic trends combined with the advantages offered by the opportunity zone section of the new tax law, allow us to create a tax-efficient, long-term investment vehicle."

The Pintar Investment Company Opportunity fund is currently open to accredited investors.

The Opportunity Zone ("OZ") program is a new community development plan established by the U.S. Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that provides investors potential tax benefits to encourage long-term private sector investments in America's underserved communities. Investors in the fund can use realized capital gains monies to defer, reduce, and eliminate taxes on existing and future capital gains while realizing depreciation deductions to offset other income. The fund will invest in SFR build-to-rent communities in 20+ selected markets across the country providing investors with the most efficient mix of income and long-term growth potential. For more information please contact us at investorrelations@pintarinvestco.com .

About Pintar Investment Company

Founded in 2009 and based in Orange County California, Pintar Investment Company (PIC) is an investment management company that operates funds designed to create value and maximize returns for our investor partners. Pintar Investment Company, LLC and its partners have acquired in excess of $2 billion in individual single-family homes and commercial assets.

