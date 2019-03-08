PINTEC Announces Acquisition of Australian Credit Risk Solution Provider InfraRisk

The acquisition represents a new milestone in PINTEC's international expansion. With InfraRisk as a wholly-owned unit, PINTEC will further enhance its capability to serve financial institutions through its "SaaS Plus" model, and explore new market opportunities in developed countries.

Incorporated in November 2008 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, InfraRisk has over 10 years of experience in providing services for financial institutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Asia and the Middle East. InfraRisk has been providing long-term services, primarily commercial and retail origination systems, to multiple banks and financial institutions including the big four banks in Australia and Toyota Finance.

PINTEC will maintain the current management of InfraRisk after the acquisition. Nicholas Davies will continue to serve as founder and chief executive officer of InfraRisk and Victor Li as co-founder. InfraRisk will continue its independent operations with its own brand.

"With rich experience in providing products and services for financial institutions and a well-established reputation and brand, InfraRisk will become a strong support for PINTEC's overseas business expansion," said William Wei, founder and CEO of PINTEC. "In the future, PINTEC and InfraRisk will jointly develop new products and explore new markets to serve more financial institutions."

"PINTEC has world-leading digital lending technologies, best risk management practice and mature product operation experience, which is complementary to InfraRisk's leading credit risk management system," said Nicholas Davies, founder and CEO of InfraRisk. "With the support from PINTEC, InfraRisk will leverage artificial intelligence and big data technologies to upgrade our products and services, and drive future growth by providing financial institutions with comprehensive fintech solutions."

Zhou Jing, president of PINTEC, considered the acquisition of InfraRisk an important milestone in PINTEC's international expansion efforts. InfraRisk has a better understanding of local clients, markets and regulations, which will help PINTEC tap developed markets in Australia and Europe. PINTEC aims to bring its innovative technologies and business models developed in China to more countries and regions around the world.

"China's fintech industry has made tremendous growth and is leading the world in the digital transformation of financial institutions," said Victor Li, co-founder of InfraRisk. "With our complementary advantages, InfraRisk and PINTEC can provide efficient and convenient intelligent financial solutions to financial institutions, accelerate their digitalization efforts and enable superior financial services."

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", PINTEC aims to advance financial services by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners. In fields such as online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS Platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, PINTEC enables financial services for institutional partners with point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. PINTEC's services include: consulting services, SaaS technology services and other value-added services. PINTEC has cooperated with a number of business partners and financial partners, including without limitation Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, shouqianba.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. PINTEC has launched two joint ventures to serve the Southeast Asian market: Avatec.ai (S) Pte. Ltd, formed in 2018 to offer credit assessment services and solutions, while PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd ("PIVOT"), formed in 2017 to provide robo-advisory services. On October 25, 2018, PINTEC was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

For more information, please visit www.pintec.com

