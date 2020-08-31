Pintec wins 'Best Consumer Finance Product in China' award from The Asian Banker

Pintec, among other winners, stands out from over 400 applications that have undergone stringent evaluation for the company's advanced technologies, deep knowledge of consumer finance, and extensive experience in enabling business and financial institutions.

This is the second time Pintec was recognized by the awards that cover primarily retail financial services, transaction finance, risk management, technology innovation and financial market. The company won the "Best Digital Lending Solution in China (Corporate Services)" in 2019.

Pintec has served hundreds of institutional partners since its establishment with its end-to-end and modular digital lending solutions that are readily applicable to different markets worldwide.

This year, the company has been pushing forward with its new RPA solutions and Credit Maximizer (CVX) Business Lending Solutions, in a bid to better ride the wave of digital transformation.

The CVX Business Lending Solutions have been acknowledged across countries including Australia, Austria, Ireland, and Germany, as they can efficiently and effectively address various pain points throughout the credit financing life cycle, including labor costs, approval cycles, and risk controls, especially in supply chain financing operations.

In April, Pintec established an innovation center in Shanghai to promote the application of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in financial institutions. Going forward, the company will cooperate with RPA giants such as Automation Anywhere and Blue Prism to facilitate the digital transformation of financial institutions.

SOURCE Pintec