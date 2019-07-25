Pintec Wins "Best Corporate Lending Solution in China" Award from The Asian Banker

BEIJING, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ("Pintec";NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, won the "Best Corporate Lending Solution in China" award from The Asian Banker China Awards 2019, which was announced at Finance China 2019 conference last night in Beijing.

The Asian Banker awards program is composed by prestigious awards covering primarily retail financial services, transaction finance, risk management and financial technology, and are well recognized across APAC, Middle East and beyond. Winners of The Asian Banker China Awards 2019 were selected among more than 150 applications from over 30 financial institutions in China by The Asian Banker and the International Panel of Advisors based on three-month of stringent and transparent evaluation.

Pintec won the "Best Corporate Lending Solution in China" award because of its innovative SaaS+ service model and extensive experience both in China and overseas. Pintec's advanced lending solutions connect businesses with financial institutions and enable partners to quickly launch and grow their digital lending business. Its SaaS+ service model covers a full lifecycle of intelligent finance, including planning, implementation and operation, to meet the demands of online financial business across different stages.

Pintec's digital lending solutions have facilitated loans of around RMB35 billion so far. Besides its success in China, Pintec also brought its lending solutions to overseas markets, including Southeast Asia, North America and Australia.

About The Asian Banker

The Asian Banker, established in 1996, is a leading provider of strategic intelligence and builder of platforms on the financial services industry. It runs regular programs around the world, including across Asia, especially China, Japan, and anywhere there are transformational developments shaping the industry. Main offices are located in Singapore, Beijing and Dubai, with employees and partners based in the United States, Europe to cover the world.

About Pintec

PINTEC is a leading fintech solutions provider. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", PINTEC aims to advance financial services by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners, including point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. The company established a unique SaaS Plus service model. In addition to the industry-leading SaaS service platform, PINTEC also offers a full suite of value-added solutions to our customers, including decision support, traffic enhancement, joint-operations, and advisory services. PINTEC has cooperated with a number of business partners and financial partners, including without limitation Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, Bank of Nanjing, East West Bank, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. On October 25, 2018, PINTEC was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

