Pinterest and VTEX partner to expand social commerce for customers

The partnership allows customers to tap into Pinterest's high-intent audience and make their products available for purchase to an audience that is actively planning and shopping

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, is announcing its partnership with Pinterest to help consumer brands broaden their social commerce footprint and connect with more customers.

Through its commerce platform, VTEX's 2,600 global customers can reach and engage on Pinterest, a leading destination for brands to reach online shoppers. The collaboration enables customers to seamlessly integrate their product catalogs, create Pins, and run performant shopping campaigns on Pinterest.

"With over half a billion monthly active users, Pinterest is bringing more relevant products that our users love onto its platform. Our partnership with VTEX is another way for large brands and regional customers to connect with our users who are seeking inspiration and shopping in a positive and inspiring place online," said Matt Hogle, VP of Global Sales Organization at Pinterest.

"At VTEX, we empower large global enterprise brands to maintain agility and deliver seamless shopping experiences from anywhere", said Santiago Naranjo, CRO at VTEX. "With our latest social commerce partnership, VTEX plays a pivotal role in translating the inspiration discovered on Pinterest's platform into authentic consumer connections for many of the world's most popular brands powering their commerce experience. This will cultivate many meaningful engagements that reinvigorate organic growth and foster a vibrant community as we continue to create the best unified commerce experience."

VTEX customers such as Whirlpool, Blaisten, and Easy are among the early testers of the partnership. Our customers now leverage Pinterest catalogs to enhance customer journeys from inspiration to action.

To learn more about how VTEX enables the power of social commerce, click here .

About Pinterest:

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

About VTEX:

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtext.com.

CONTACT: Rachel Goodwill, [email protected]

SOURCE VTEX