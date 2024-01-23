Pinto, INC. Introduces GoTreads XXL, a Heavy-duty Traction Solution for Large Vehicles

News provided by

Pinto, INC.

23 Jan, 2024, 08:34 ET

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinto, INC. / GoTreads, a leading provider of foldable traction tools and recovery boards for any vehicle, announced today the launch of GoTreads XXL, a heavy-duty traction solution for large vehicles designed specifically for fleet owners and operators who need quick and easy tire traction in challenging terrain and weather conditions.

GoTreads XXL are a longer version of the popular GoTreads XL, measuring 70 inches in length and 9 inches in width. Each XXL folds up to a compact 12 inches by 9 inches by 6 inches for easy storage and transport.

GoTreads XXL Emergency Traction Tool for Fleets - NEW Size for Large Diameter Tires - Unfolds to 70 Inches in Length
How the XXL size of GoTreads compares to other GoTreads models. Sizes available for any type of vehicle. Option for customized lengths and colors.
They can withstand the weight and demands of even the biggest fleet vehicles, such as trucks, buses, semis and emergency vehicles. They have the same rugged, high-grip design as our other models backed with decades of testing and development. GoTreads provide reliable traction on a variety of surfaces, such as mud, snow and sand.

They are foldable, portable, and easy to use, saving time and money for fleet owners and operators who want to avoid costly towing fees and delays.

GoTreads XXL are available now on https://gotreads.com/fleet or in Canada through our partner, https://StrikeForce67.ca

"We've been helping folks get unstuck for over 30 years with our patented and proven traction tools. With GoTreads XXL, we are excited to offer a new solution that meets the specific needs and challenges of fleet owners and operators no matter the vehicle size or driver experience," said Arne Pinto, President of Pinto, INC.

GoTreads were invented in 1975 by Arne Pinto, who invented the original folding traction tool after getting stuck in a snowstorm. The company was founded in 1991 and GoTreads has been manufacturing its products in the USA ever since. Pinto, INC. / GoTreads is a family owned and operated business based in Kansas.

GoTreads have earned a reputation for quality, durability, and reliability among customers around the world.

For more information about GoTreads XXL or GoTreads, please visit https://gotreads.com or contact the GoTreads team at [email protected].

Media Contact:
Aaron Pinto
8338678825
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pinto, INC.

