PINTRILL And Sony Pictures Entertainment Team Up To Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of 'Pineapple Express'

On April 20th PINTRILL will also be throwing a launch event + celebration of the film's 10-year anniversary at its flagship store (231 Grand Street) in New York from 4PM-9PM. Fans will be able to satisfy their munchie and pin cravings!

In Los Angeles, the largely known and loved food truck, Yeastie Boys, will have a Pineapple Express themed menu of bagels! The truck will be parked at Stumptown Coffee (DTLA/Arts District) from 8AM to 2PM. If you miss them on the 20th you have two more chances; April 21st at Intelligentsia Coffee (Venice) from 8AM-2PM and April 22nd at La Colombe Coffee (Silver Lake). Pins will be available for purchase.

This is the first of several collaboration releases Sony Pictures and PINTRILL have planned.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

ABOUT PINTRILL

Founded in the Spring of 2014, PINTRILL is a pin accessory and lifestyle brand based out of Brooklyn, New York. PINTRILL creates pin designs that are inspired by popular culture icons and sayings -- anything ranging from emoji designs, popular sayings, fun memes, and more.

PINTRILL creates pins through a considered design process, immortalizing pop culture moments with razor-sharp wit. The result: wearable iconography that captures the zeitgeist of our time with a sense of humor and self-awareness.

PINTRILL works with a wide range of designers, artists, and brands who share our overarching goal of capturing the language, symbols, and spirit of the current cultural landscape. There's a pin (at least one) for everyone and there's never been a better time to wear your emotions, favorite emoji, or pop culture preferences on your sleeve.

