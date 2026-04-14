Pinwheel Helping Power Robinhood Banking Deposits

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinwheel, the fintech helping banks win primacy with frictionless account activation and engagement experiences, was chosen as the direct deposit launch partner for Robinhood Banking.

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) selected Pinwheel Deposit Switch for its PreMatch technology, the most advanced switching experience available in the market. Across the industry, there's a 40% inactivity rate after first funding, which was why reimagining the direct deposit onboarding experience was a top priority for Robinhood Banking.

Pinwheel's category-shattering invention of PreMatch in 2023 enabled near instant direct deposit enrollment within the account opening experience, where consumer intent to switch is highest. Prior to PreMatch, digital direct deposit solutions required users to search for their payroll provider - which many consumers do not know - and authenticate with usernames and passwords for their payroll provider experiences - for which most do not have access. Pinwheel PreMatch users convert to a successful direct deposit switch at a 2X higher conversion rate than users routed through legacy solutions. With PreMatch, eligible Robinhood customers will have their active payroll accounts automatically identified and surfaced for switching after verifying via Multi-Factor Authentication.

"Direct deposit switching has been a friction point in account onboarding for too long — that ends now," said Jaimeson Rice, CEO of Pinwheel. "With Pinwheel Deposit Switch, Robinhood Banking raises the bar for the entire financial services industry, improving access and convenience for consumers."

Pinwheel Deposit Switch is now available for rapid deployment on most banking technology platforms. To find out how your financial institution can participate, contact us.

About Pinwheel

Pinwheel helps banks, CUs and fintechs win primacy by delivering frictionless digital experiences. Our industry leading Switch Kit, enabling instant deposit and bill switching at account opening, delivers 30% more switches than any competitive solution. Through our proprietary network covering 1,800 payroll providers, 1.5 million employers, and thousands of merchants, Pinwheel connects financial institutions to real-time, source of truth income, employment, deposits and payments data - so banks can deliver personalized services that help customers better manage their complete financial lives. Pinwheel is the provider of choice for some of the world's most innovative financial providers, including American Express, MoneyLion, Credit Karma and many more. Pinwheel has raised $77M from top-tier investors such as Notable, Coatue, First Round Capital, Upfront and more.

Disclosure

Robinhood Banking is a financial services platform offered by Robinhood Money, LLC (RHY). RHY is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Robinhood Banking is exclusive to Robinhood Gold members. Robinhood Gold is a subscription-based membership program of premium services offered through Robinhood Gold, LLC (RHG). RHY and RHG are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Robinhood).

SOURCE Pinwheel