Pio Brings Warehouse Robotics System to the U.S. to Automate Inventory Management and Order Fulfillment for E-Commerce Brands

Created by AutoStore, Pio's P100 plug-and-play automated warehouse system is being installed at five U.S. locations to enable same-day order processing for small-to-midsize businesses

STAVANGER, Norway and NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pio ("Products In/Out"), a plug-and-play automated warehouse system leveraging cube storage technology by AutoStore , is now available to all small and midsize e-commerce businesses (SMBs) in the United States.

AutoStore is the world's leading warehouse automation company with over 1,500 installations worldwide for industry giants such as Macy's, Ikea, and Puma. Its proprietary cube storage technology offers the densest product and inventory storage solution on the market. AutoStore created Pio as part of its mission to make cube storage technology accessible to all. Now, Pio's P100 automated warehouse system has launched in the U.S. with five new customers including Privada Cigar Club, Sunday Swagger, Souko, Barnes 4WD, and AI Stone.

"SMB e-commerce brands face two major challenges in the U.S. – high labor costs and extremely high customer expectations regarding order fulfillment and delivery. Overcoming these two challenges isn't possible without automation," said Magne Hatteland, VP and Head of Pio. "With Pio, any brand, no matter its size, has access to the same best-in-class warehouse automation system as big box retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods or Best Buy, enabling them to compete at the same level or even outperform. As Shopify streamlines online store operations with digital features to help manage inventory and shipping, Pio's cube storage technology and robots automate the next step in your logistics by eliminating any backlog and authorizing same-day order processing. This means your team can stop digging through and sorting boxes, and instead, spend their time growing the business to new heights."

Starting at $85,999 plus a monthly subscription, Pio is capable of picking and packing 360 orders per hour, reducing labor costs by up to 80%, and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars per year for SMB e-commerce businesses. To date, Pio customers have seen a full return-on-investment (ROI) in less than a year.

"The compact storage holds all of our inventory, the robots work day and night preparing orders for same-day delivery, and the app syncs with our e-commerce platform so that we can easily manage inventory in real-time," said Greg Taube, co-founder and CEO at Famme. "Today, Pio is saving us nearly $400,000 in unnecessary costs, and our customers are getting their orders faster than Amazon."

To celebrate its expansion into the U.S., Pio is giving away a P100. If you are a SMB that would benefit from this best-in-class automated warehouse system, enter here for your chance to win. This offering is worth up to $121,999 plus one free month's subscription to its robots as a service.

Additionally, Pio will be in Los Angeles on May 8, 2024 to celebrate the first system installation for Sunday Swagger. If you are an e-commerce business interested in a demo of the P100 or for other general inquiries, please connect with us .

About Pio

Pio ("Products In/Out") is a plug-and-play version of AutoStore's pioneering and acclaimed cube storage technology tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By enabling same-day order processing and eliminating backlog, Pio levels the playing field for independent brands. With Pio, SMBs can get items out the door faster and more cost-effectively, leading to a better customer experience.

Pio enables up to 10x more effective space utilization and up to 5x faster picking and packing operations. This empowers businesses to spend less time managing inventory and more time focusing on ensuring continued success. By providing an entry point to warehouse automation for a relatively low investment, small businesses can keep their operations in-house instead of requiring a 3PL or significant real estate and labor investments to scale up. Pio's pay-per-pick model dramatically reduces initial capital expense, so businesses can afford the world's best automation technology earlier in their life cycle.

Pio is a wholly owned subsidiary of AutoStore. More information is available at www.pio.com.

About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented and continues to pioneer Cube Storage Automation – the densest product/inventory storage solution in existence. The company aims to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is a global company, with more than 1,000 systems installed in 46 countries and in a wide range of industries. All sales are designed, installed and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators. The company headquarters is in Nedre Vats, Norway, with offices in Oslo (Norway), the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. Learn more at www.autostoresystem.com.

