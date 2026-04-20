Pioneer Celebrates a Century of Innovation, Delivering for Farmers

Global seed leader in corn, soybeans, sorghum celebrates helping farmers deliver record-breaking yields

JOHNSTON, Iowa and INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer®, the flagship seed brand of Corteva, commemorates 100 years of innovation and global agricultural leadership today at an event at the Corteva Global Seed Business Center in Johnston, Iowa.

Founded a century ago by former U.S. Vice President Henry A. Wallace, Pioneer was the first to produce hybrid corn at scale – a groundbreaking innovation that contributed to average corn yields in the U.S. increasing by nearly 600%, revolutionizing American agriculture and the American farm economy. That tradition continues: today, Pioneer is the No. 1 corn and soybean brand in the U.S. by market share and has world-record-breaking yield performance in corn, soybeans and dryland sorghum.

"Farming is the beating heart of this country, and we could not be prouder to have worked alongside farmers for the past century to feed and fuel it," said Executive Vice President, Seed Business, Judd O'Connor. "Innovation has always been part of the story of agriculture – from hybrid corn in 1926 to new hybrid wheat technology today – and Pioneer, as its name suggests, has always been at the leading edge of innovation. And with tools like gene editing on the horizon, we know that after the remarkable past century, Pioneer is only just getting started."

Pioneer has led the industry for a century:

First company to commercialize hybrid corn at scale.

Home to one of the largest and deepest corn germplasm collections in the world today.

Seed sold today in more than 70 countries, serving millions of farmers around the world.

World-record setting corn hybrid 1 , producing 623.84 bu/A (2023).

, producing 623.84 bu/A (2023). World-record setting soybean variety 2 , producing 218.2856 bu/A (2024).

, producing 218.2856 bu/A (2024). Top-yielding dryland sorghum variety3, producing 245.86 bu/A (2020).

As part of the 100-year celebration, David Wallace Douglas, grandson of Henry A. Wallace, donated $100,000 to fund more than 100,000 meals packed by Corteva employees to benefit the Food Bank of Iowa and food pantries across the state of Indiana. Over the last 30 years, Pioneer and Corteva have invested nearly $2,000,000 in local organizations.

To learn more about the Pioneer 100-year anniversary, visit pioneer.com/100.

About Pioneer

Pioneer, the flagship seed brand of Corteva Agriscience, is the world's leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, providing high-quality seeds to farmers in more than 70 countries. Pioneer provides agronomic support and services to help increase farmer productivity and profitability and strives to develop sustainable agricultural systems for people everywhere.

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About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

1 https://www.pioneer.com/us/news-and-events/news/media-release/ncga-contest-pioneer-new-world-record.html

2 https://www.pioneer.com/us/news-and-events/news/media-release/new-world-record-yield-with-pioneer-brand-z-series-soybeans.html

3 https://www.pioneer.com/us/news-and-events/news/media-release/Producers-Planting-Pioneer-Brand-Sorghum-Hybrids-Continue-to-Dominate-NSP-Yield-Contest.html

SOURCE Corteva Agriscience