Pioneer Communities Hires Jeremy Gray As Regional Manager

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Communities ("Pioneer") has announced the addition of Jeremy Gray as Regional Manager to their growing team.

Prior to joining Pioneer, Jeremy was the Regional Manager for Strive Communities where he oversaw a portfolio of 9 communities spanning 924 pads. Prior to his role at Strive, Jeremy worked at YES! Communities where he was responsible for overseeing the management and operations of 13 mobile home communities consisting of 3,573 units.

Jeremy Gray

Executive Team

"We're extremely grateful to have Jeremy on board. Jeremy's operational knowledge will be pivotal to our growth as we continue to expand our portfolio," says Pioneer's Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Nick Hakim.

"Jeremy's passion for providing high quality affordable housing and his commitment to excellence made him the perfect fit for our team. We're thrilled to have him on board," says Luke DeGrossi, Pioneer's Co-Founder and Chief Acquisitions Officer.

Management & Operations

Jeremy is responsible for overseeing Pioneer's nationwide portfolio of manufactured housing communities and implementing systems and processes at each property in order to provide a superior living experience for Pioneer's residents.

"Transitioning from an institutional background to a more entrepreneurial firm was exactly the challenge I needed. It's time for a new beginning and the next step is forward! In meeting with Pioneer and learning more about their vision, it became obvious to me that they are well-positioned to become a leading owner of manufactured housing communities, and I'm extremely eager to play a role in that growth," says Jeremy.

Pioneer is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC.

About Pioneer

Pioneer Communities was founded in 2018 with the goal of providing affordable housing to hard working cost-burdened American families on a national scale. Pioneer is committed to the long-term ownership and operation of its assets and to providing the highest level of service to its residents, partners, and stakeholders.

Media Contact:

Luke DeGrossi

Phone: (201) 602-9001

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://pioneercommunities.com



SOURCE Pioneer Communities, LLC