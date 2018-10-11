Pioneer Donates $50,000 to KC's Veterans Community Project for Veterans Day 2018

Pioneer's donation will help VCP complete the next phase of its Veterans Village, a community of 49 "tiny-homes" for homeless veterans in the region's urban core. These monies will also help build a new Community Center on the village property itself, providing support services to veterans including health/wellness, education, case management, and fellowship opportunities.

"Pioneer is pleased to partner with the Veterans Community Project, helping provide transitional housing opportunities for local veterans in need," said Jodi Vickery, President of Pioneer Services. "As a financial services provider to military families, we see first-hand the service and sacrifice that our nation's veterans have made. And with our headquarters located in Kansas City, we appreciate this unique opportunity to give back and support our local hometown community."

VCP was founded in Kansas City to end veteran homelessness, offering a unique approach by building and providing transitional "tiny-homes" to those in need. The small homes (250-400 sq. ft.) are situated within a Veterans Village, providing a sense of security and reintegration at a comfortable pace. In addition to immediate housing, VCP also provides mentoring, counseling and links to other programs and services.

Pioneer Services has been providing financial services and free financial education to service members for more than 30 years, assisting 1.4 million military families. The company is pleased to support the military community through a combination of philanthropic support, volunteerism, and free financial education resources. Locally, Pioneer has been recognized by the Kansas City Business Journal and Ingram's Business Magazine as a Champion of Business and One of Best Places to Work on multiple occasions.

For more information about the company, go to www.PioneerServices.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Cahill

816-756-2020

media@pioneerservices.com

SOURCE Pioneer Services

