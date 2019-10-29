Pioneer Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

News provided by

Pioneer Energy Services

Oct 29, 2019, 07:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Energy Services (OTCQX: PESX) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019. In conjunction with the release, Pioneer has scheduled a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).  Investors may participate in the call either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:

Dial 412-902-0003 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the Pioneer Energy Services call. A telephone replay will be available through November 7, 2019, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the access code 13695038.





By Webcast:

Log onto Pioneer's main home page at www.pioneeres.com. The audio webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section under "Events & Presentations." A replay will be available shortly after the call.

For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at dwashburn@dennardlascar.com or 713-529-6600.

About Pioneer
Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services to producers primarily in Texas and the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. Pioneer also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas, Appalachia and Rocky Mountain regions and internationally in Colombia.

Contacts:

Daniel Petro, CFA

Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

(210) 828-7689

 

Lisa Elliott / lelliott@dennardlascar.com 

Dennard Lascar IR / (713) 529-6600

SOURCE Pioneer Energy Services

Related Links

http://www.pioneeres.com

Also from this source

Pioneer Energy Services Announces Suspension of Trading on the...

Pioneer Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Pioneer Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

News provided by

Pioneer Energy Services

Oct 29, 2019, 07:00 ET