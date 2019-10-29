Pioneer Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Energy Services (OTCQX: PESX) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2019. In conjunction with the release, Pioneer has scheduled a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time). Investors may participate in the call either by phone or audio webcast.



By Phone:

Dial 412-902-0003 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the Pioneer Energy Services call. A telephone replay will be available through November 7, 2019, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the access code 13695038.









By Webcast:

Log onto Pioneer's main home page at www.pioneeres.com. The audio webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section under "Events & Presentations." A replay will be available shortly after the call.

For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at dwashburn@dennardlascar.com or 713-529-6600.

About Pioneer

Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services to producers primarily in Texas and the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. Pioneer also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas, Appalachia and Rocky Mountain regions and internationally in Colombia.



Contacts: Daniel Petro, CFA Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (210) 828-7689 Lisa Elliott / lelliott@dennardlascar.com Dennard Lascar IR / (713) 529-6600

SOURCE Pioneer Energy Services

