Pioneer Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE: PES) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Second quarter highlights include:

International drilling fleet was 86% utilized and generated an average margin per day of $11,023 .

. Well servicing revenues increased 12% sequentially, largely driven by a 10% increase in rig hours.

Domestic drilling fleet was 95% utilized and generated an average margin per day of $10,131 .

. Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.3 million to $31.1 million sequentially.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $152.8 million, up 4% from revenues of $146.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 ("the prior quarter"). Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $12.9 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with net loss of $15.1 million, or $0.19 per share, in the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss(1) for the second quarter was $11.8 million, and adjusted EPS(2) was a loss of $0.15 per share. These results compare to an adjusted net loss of $10.5 million, and an adjusted EPS loss of $0.13 per share in the prior quarter which had higher adjustments for impairment charges and valuation allowance adjustments on deferred tax assets. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA(3) was $20.7 million, up from $19.9 million in the prior quarter.

The increases in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to improvements in our international drilling and well servicing segments. Adjusted EBITDA also increased sequentially due to the reduced fair value of our phantom stock awards, for which we recognized a benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter, while we recognized an expense of $0.8 million in the prior quarter. The increases in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were partially offset by the impact of lower utilization and pricing in our coiled tubing services.

Operating Results

Production Services Business

Revenue from our production services business was $87.8 million in the second quarter, up 1% from the prior quarter. Well servicing revenues increased 12%, primarily driven by higher utilization for both maintenance and completion activity. Well servicing average revenue per hour was $569 in the second quarter, up from $558 in the prior quarter, while rig utilization was 60%, up from 54% in the prior quarter. Wireline services, our largest production services business, experienced an increase in perforating stage count of approximately 12%, yielding a revenue increase of 3%. The revenue increases in well servicing and wireline were offset by a 26% revenue decline in coiled tubing services. Both the Rockies and Eagle Ford districts faced more intense competition as completion activity slowed, which negatively impacted utilization and pricing. In addition, the Rockies experienced seasonal slowdowns due to wildlife stipulations, which ended in early May. Coiled tubing revenue days totaled 307 in the second quarter, as compared to 351 in the prior quarter, while revenue per day was $35,430, down from $42,131 in the prior quarter.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue from our production services business was 17% in the second quarter, down from 20% in the prior quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to utilization and pricing declines in coiled tubing services.

Drilling Services Business

Revenue from our drilling services business was $65.1 million in the second quarter, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter. Average margin per day was $10,396, up from $10,349 in the prior quarter.

Our domestic drilling fleet was 95% utilized with average revenues per day of $26,864 in the second quarter, up from $26,767 in the prior quarter. Domestic drilling average margin per day was $10,131 in the second quarter, down from $10,944 in the prior quarter, primarily due to increased expenses for routine annual maintenance requirements, stacked rig costs for one rig at the end of its contract, higher mobilization costs associated with a rig that moved to a different region under a new contract, and the benefit in the previous quarter of $0.3 million, or approximately $235 per day, from recognition of the early termination of a domestic drilling contract.

International drilling rig utilization was 86% for the second quarter, up from 81% in the prior quarter. Average revenues per day were $40,806, up from $37,316 in the prior quarter, while average margin per day for the second quarter was $11,023, up from $8,894 in the prior quarter. The increases in revenue per day and margin per day were due to a greater number of days drilling in the current quarter, versus the prior quarter, as well as dayrate increases on certain rigs of approximately $1,000 per day.

Currently, 16 of our 17 domestic drilling rigs are earning revenues, 14 of which are under term contracts. Nine rigs are working in the Permian, five in Appalachia and two in the Bakken. Seven of the nine rigs in the Permian have contracts up for renewal in the third or fourth quarters of 2019. Five of those seven contracts have been extended or verbally agreed to be renewed, and two contracts are currently in negotiations to be extended. All contracts are expected to be renewed at roughly overall flat dayrates. In Appalachia, one rig is stacked and a second rig may stack in the third quarter; however, we expect the remaining four rigs to continue earning for the remainder of the year. In the Bakken, both of the contracted rigs expiring in the fourth quarter are in negotiations to be extended into the first quarter of 2020.

In Colombia, six of our eight rigs are currently earning revenue under daywork contracts. While overall demand for rigs remains strong, there are several rigs that may begin new contracts, move to a different current client or move to a new client which could cause a temporary reduction in utilization. Despite short-term uncertainty on certain contracts, we do expect five to seven of the rigs to remain active for the remainder of 2019.

Comments from our President and CEO

"We had solid performance once again from our drilling services segments which helped us generate favorable operating results and increase our cash position in the quarter," said Wm. Stacy Locke, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In Colombia, we are pleased with the improvement in average margins per day and level of demand for the premium 1,500 horsepower rig class, which gives us confidence that demand for our rigs in that market will remain solid in 2020 despite uncertainty about certain contract extensions for the balance of 2019. We are very pleased with our Colombian team delivering first-rate operational and safety performance while at the same time generating some of the best financial results in many years.

"Our domestic drilling operations have proven to be strong and resilient, also delivering best-in-class safety and operational performance. Utilization rates for our domestic rigs continue to be strong and dayrates have remained steady, although we do anticipate some softness in the second half of the year, particularly in the Appalachian region, where we currently have one rig idle. Our outlook for our domestic operations remains positive.

"Our production services revenue improved sequentially; however, our gross margins fell below expectations. Despite challenging market conditions, we are focused on improving margins through realignment of certain businesses and reducing costs. Our well servicing business benefited from customers dedicating capital to well maintenance to boost or maintain production volumes. We also experienced higher utilization for completion-related services in this business. While our wireline revenue improved sequentially, coiled tubing activity was lower due to excess equipment capacity and seasonal factors in the Rockies. Poor visibility concerning completion activity in the second half of 2019 creates uncertainty regarding production services activity levels in the next two quarters. We do expect some customers to pause operations due to budget constraints for a period of time during the second half of 2019.

"For the remainder of the year, we remain focused on cash flow generation. We expect the second half of 2019 to be cash flow positive, with the third quarter likely to reflect a use of cash due to the semi-annual bond payment in September. Remaining capital expenditures will be routine maintenance in nature as the majority of discretionary spending was completed in the first half of 2019. While the Term Loan does not mature until December 2021, we are proactively exploring various strategic and other alternatives to address the uncertainties related to our ability to refinance our outstanding debts as their maturities approach," concluded Mr. Locke.

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance

In the third quarter of 2019, we expect continued weakness in coiled tubing services, a modest softening in well servicing, and certain clients reducing activity in wireline services. As a result, we expect revenue from our production services business segments to be down approximately 3% to 6% as compared to the second quarter of 2019, and margins to be flat at approximately 17% of revenue.

Due to the potential for an additional stacked rig in the Appalachia market, we expect domestic drilling services rig utilization to average approximately 88% to 92%, and generate average margins per day of approximately $9,700 to $10,200. Similarly, with the contract uncertainty in Colombia, we expect international drilling services rig utilization to average approximately 70% to 75%, and generate average margins per day of approximately $9,000 to $10,000.

We expect general and administrative expense to be approximately $20 million in the third quarter of 2019 partially due to higher phantom stock compensation expense relative to the prior quarter.

Liquidity

Working capital at June 30, 2019 was $106.5 million, up from $103.7 million at March 31, 2019, and down from $110.3 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $31.1 million, up from $27.9 million at March 31, 2019, and down from $54.6 million at year-end 2018. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we used $31.4 million of cash for the purchase of property and equipment, and our cash provided by operations was $4.0 million.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $31.4 million, including capitalized interest. We estimate total cash capital expenditures for 2019 to be approximately $50 million, which includes approximately $8 million for final payments on the construction of the new-build drilling rig that began operations in the first quarter, and previous commitments on high-pressure pump packages for coiled tubing completion operations.

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



























Revenues $ 152,843



$ 154,782



$ 146,568



$ 299,411



$ 299,260





















Costs and expenses:

















Operating costs 115,970



114,197



108,585



224,555



216,963

Depreciation 22,851



23,287



22,653



45,504



47,034

General and administrative 18,028



24,829



19,758



37,786



44,023

Bad debt expense (recovery), net (348)



(370)



62



(286)



(422)

Impairment 332



2,368



1,046



1,378



2,368

Gain on dispositions of property and equipment, net (1,126)



(726)



(1,075)



(2,201)



(1,061)

Total costs and expenses 155,707



163,585



151,029



306,736



308,905

Loss from operations (2,864)



(8,803)



(4,461)



(7,325)



(9,645)





















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense, net of interest capitalized (10,105)



(9,642)



(9,885)



(19,990)



(19,155)

Other income, net 349



44



684



1,033



548

Total other expense, net (9,756)



(9,598)



(9,201)



(18,957)



(18,607)





















Loss before income taxes (12,620)



(18,401)



(13,662)



(26,282)



(28,252)

Income tax (expense) benefit (324)



249



(1,453)



(1,777)



(1,039)

Net loss $ (12,944)



$ (18,152)



$ (15,115)



$ (28,059)



$ (29,291)





















Loss per common share:

















Basic $ (0.17)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.36)



$ (0.38)

Diluted $ (0.17)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.36)



$ (0.38)





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

















Basic 78,430



77,944



78,311



78,371



77,776

Diluted 78,430



77,944



78,311



78,371



77,776



PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,132



$ 53,566

Restricted cash 998



998

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 145,572



130,881

Inventory 22,800



18,898

Assets held for sale 5,962



3,582

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,061



7,109

Total current assets 212,525



215,034









Net property and equipment 500,843



524,858

Operating lease assets 8,775



—

Other noncurrent assets 1,526



1,658

Total assets $ 723,669



$ 741,550









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 41,019



$ 34,134

Deferred revenues 1,420



1,722

Accrued expenses 63,561



68,912

Total current liabilities 106,000



104,768









Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 466,093



464,552

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,495



—

Deferred income taxes 4,913



3,688

Other noncurrent liabilities 1,823



3,484

Total liabilities 585,324



576,492

Total shareholders' equity 138,345



165,058

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 723,669



$ 741,550



PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Six months ended

June 30,

2019

2018







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (28,059)



$ (29,291)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 45,504



47,034

Allowance for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries (286)



(422)

Gain on dispositions of property and equipment, net (2,201)



(1,061)

Stock-based compensation expense 1,194



2,356

Phantom stock compensation expense 51



6,529

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,541



1,422

Impairment 1,378



2,368

Deferred income taxes 1,225



273

Change in other noncurrent assets 1,476



(199)

Change in other noncurrent liabilities (2,493)



(10,009)

Changes in current assets and liabilities: (15,284)



(1,875)

Net cash provided by operating activities 4,046



17,125









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (31,382)



(31,485)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,439



2,225

Proceeds from insurance recoveries 588



541

Net cash used in investing activities (27,355)



(28,719)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of options —



12

Purchase of treasury stock (125)



(549)

Net cash used in financing activities (125)



(537)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,434)



(12,131)

Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 54,564



75,648

Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 31,130



$ 63,517



PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Results by Segment (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Revenues:

















Domestic drilling $ 39,652



$ 35,634



$ 38,009



$ 77,661



$ 71,560

International drilling 25,422



21,773



21,643



47,065



39,384

Drilling services 65,074



57,407



59,652



124,726



110,944

Well servicing 29,506



23,162



26,254



55,760



44,276

Wireline services 47,386



62,137



45,874



93,260



118,738

Coiled tubing services 10,877



12,076



14,788



25,665



25,302

Production services 87,769



97,375



86,916



174,685



188,316

Consolidated revenues $ 152,843



$ 154,782



$ 146,568



$ 299,411



$ 299,260





















Operating costs:

















Domestic drilling $ 24,698



$ 21,749



$ 22,469



$ 47,167



$ 42,647

International drilling 18,555



17,064



16,485



35,040



30,025

Drilling services 43,253



38,813



38,954



82,207



72,672

Well servicing 21,038



16,680



18,896



39,934



32,250

Wireline services 41,804



46,716



39,347



81,151



89,202

Coiled tubing services 9,875



11,988



11,388



21,263



22,839

Production services 72,717



75,384



69,631



142,348



144,291

Consolidated operating costs $ 115,970



$ 114,197



$ 108,585



$ 224,555



$ 216,963





















Gross margin:

















Domestic drilling $ 14,954



$ 13,885



$ 15,540



$ 30,494



$ 28,913

International drilling 6,867



4,709



5,158



12,025



9,359

Drilling services 21,821



18,594



20,698



42,519



38,272

Well servicing 8,468



6,482



7,358



15,826



12,026

Wireline services 5,582



15,421



6,527



12,109



29,536

Coiled tubing services 1,002



88



3,400



4,402



2,463

Production services 15,052



21,991



17,285



32,337



44,025

Consolidated gross margin $ 36,873



$ 40,585



$ 37,983



$ 74,856



$ 82,297





















Consolidated:

















Net loss $ (12,944)



$ (18,152)



$ (15,115)



$ (28,059)



$ (29,291)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 20,668



$ 16,896



$ 19,922



$ 40,590



$ 40,305





(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment, and any loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that our management uses to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and analysts in allowing for greater transparency of our core operating performance and makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies within our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered (a) in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), (b) as an indication of cash flows from operating activities or (c) as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted EBITDA is included in the table on page 13.

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Statistics (unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



















Domestic drilling:

















Average number of drilling rigs 17



16



16



17



16

Utilization rate 95 %

100 %

97 %

96 %

100 % Revenue days 1,476



1,454



1,420



2,896



2,894





















Average revenues per day $ 26,864



$ 24,508



$ 26,767



$ 26,817



$ 24,727

Average operating costs per day 16,733



14,958



15,823



16,287



14,736

Average margin per day $ 10,131



$ 9,550



$ 10,944



$ 10,530



$ 9,991





















International drilling:

















Average number of drilling rigs 8



8



8



8



8

Utilization rate 86 %

85 %

81 %

83 %

81 % Revenue days 623



621



580



1,203



1,171





















Average revenues per day $ 40,806



$ 35,061



$ 37,316



$ 39,123



$ 33,633

Average operating costs per day 29,783



27,478



28,422



29,127



25,640

Average margin per day $ 11,023



$ 7,583



$ 8,894



$ 9,996



$ 7,993





















Drilling services business:

















Average number of drilling rigs 25



24



24



25



24

Utilization rate 92 %

95 %

92 %

92 %

94 % Revenue days 2,099



2,075



2,000



4,099



4,065





















Average revenues per day $ 31,002



$ 27,666



$ 29,826



$ 30,428



$ 27,292

Average operating costs per day 20,606



18,705



19,477



20,055



17,877

Average margin per day $ 10,396



$ 8,961



$ 10,349



$ 10,373



$ 9,415





















Well servicing:

















Average number of rigs 125



125



125



125



125

Utilization rate 60 %

49 %

54 %

57 %

48 % Rig hours 51,895



42,871



47,064



98,959



83,645

Average revenue per hour $ 569



$ 540



$ 558



$ 563



$ 529





















Wireline services:

















Average number of units 95



108



105



100



108

Number of jobs 2,278



3,022



2,342



4,620



5,852

Average revenue per job $ 20,802



$ 20,562



$ 19,588



$ 20,186



$ 20,290





















Coiled tubing services:

















Average number of units 9



14



9



9



14

Revenue days 307



350



351



658



764

Average revenue per day $ 35,430



$ 34,503



$ 42,131



$ 39,005



$ 33,118

