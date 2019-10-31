Pioneer Energy Services Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Energy Services (OTCQX: PESX) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Third quarter highlights include:

Well servicing revenues increased 3% sequentially, and gross margin was 29.4%, up from 28.7% in the prior quarter.

International drilling fleet was 71% utilized and generated an average margin of $11,080 per day, roughly flat with the prior quarter.

Domestic drilling fleet was 88% utilized and generated an average margin of $11,740 per day, which included the benefit of approximately $1,374 per day for the early termination of a drilling contract.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $146.4 million, down 4% from revenues of $152.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 ("the prior quarter"). Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $26.0 million, or $0.33 per share, compared with net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.17 per share, in the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss(1) for the third quarter was $23.6 million, and adjusted EPS(2) was a loss of $0.30 per share. These results compare to an adjusted net loss of $11.8 million, and an adjusted EPS loss of $0.15 per share in the prior quarter. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA(3) was $7.1 million, down from $20.7 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss was primarily due to approximately $12.6 million of additional net general and administrative expenses related to new compensation plans, partially offset by the cancellation of certain previously existing incentive plans, as well as professional fees incurred to evaluate debt restructuring strategies.



Operating Results

Production Services Business

Revenue from our production services business was $86.6 million in the third quarter, down 1% from the prior quarter. Well servicing revenues increased 3%, primarily driven by higher revenue rates and steady activity levels for both maintenance and completion activity. Well servicing average revenue per hour was $580 in the third quarter, up from $569 in the prior quarter, while rig utilization was 59%, down slightly from 60% in the prior quarter. Wireline services, which accounted for 51% of production services revenue, experienced a decrease in perforating stage count of approximately 6%, yielding a revenue decrease of 7%, much of which came from reduced activity in September. Coiled tubing services revenue increased 14% due to higher activity levels in the Rockies as wildlife activity limitations and poor weather conditions impacted the prior quarter. Coiled tubing revenue days totaled 339 in the third quarter, up from 307 in the prior quarter, while revenue per day was $36,714, up from $35,430 in the prior quarter.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue from our production services business was 19% in the third quarter, up from 17% in the prior quarter. The increase in gross margin in all businesses was primarily due to actions taken to reduce labor and overhead costs to include the closure of certain wireline locations and repositioning of certain coiled tubing assets.



Drilling Services Business

Revenue from our drilling services business was $59.8 million in the third quarter, reflecting a decrease of 8% from the prior quarter. Average margin per day was $11,560, up from $10,396 in the prior quarter.

Our domestic drilling fleet was 88% utilized with average revenues per day of $27,598 in the third quarter, up from $26,864 in the prior quarter. Domestic drilling average margin per day was $11,740 in the third quarter, up from $10,131 in the prior quarter, primarily due to the benefit of $1.9 million, or approximately $1,374 per day, from recognition of the early termination of a domestic drilling contract.

International drilling rig utilization was 71% for the third quarter, down from 86% in the prior quarter, driven partially by one rig mobilizing to work for a new client during the quarter. Average revenues per day were $41,491, up from $40,806 in the prior quarter, while average margin per day for the third quarter was $11,080, up slightly from $11,023 in the prior quarter. The increases in revenue per day and margin per day were primarily due to the timing of mobilization and demobilization revenues recognized in the third quarter.

Currently, 15 of our 17 domestic drilling rigs are earning revenues, 12 of which are under term contracts. Ten rigs are working in the Permian, three in Appalachia and two in the Bakken. Of the rigs on term contracts, only one rig is set to expire later in the fourth quarter of 2019. Many of the recent contract renewals are for periods between six months and one year in length.

In Colombia, six of our eight rigs are currently earning revenue under daywork contracts. We expect four to six rigs to remain active for the remainder of 2019.



Comments from our President and CEO

"While weaker oil prices and generally challenging market conditions have continued to negatively impact the U.S. rig count, which fell 10% from the prior quarter and 20% from the prior year, our domestic drilling and well servicing businesses have remained highly utilized, and we have successfully increased gross margins both sequentially and year-over-year," said Wm. Stacy Locke, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We do anticipate the typical seasonal softening in well servicing activity during the fourth quarter, but we expect business to remain stable as our customers continue to appreciate our high-quality service offering. U.S. drilling activity should remain stable, although we anticipate continued dayrate pressure. We mobilized one rig from the Appalachian Basin to the Permian Basin in the third quarter under a term contract with a new client, and we continue to focus on positioning our equipment to generate optimum margins.

"Our international operations in Colombia experienced lower utilization sequentially as we mobilized one rig to a new client during the quarter, but we have maintained solid margins and expect the business to remain stable with four to six rigs operating during the fourth quarter. As we enter 2020, we anticipate favorable activity levels in the country as operators continue to execute on long term drilling programs.

"For the rest of the year, the remaining capital expenditures will be routine maintenance in nature. While the Term Loan is not expected to mature until December 2021, we continue to proactively explore various strategic and other alternatives to address the uncertainties related to our ability to refinance our outstanding debts as their maturities approach," concluded Mr. Locke.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Guidance

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we expect rig count to continue to decline, reduced completion activity and overall less spending by our clients, as well as typical seasonal impacts. As a result, we expect revenue from our production services business segments to be down approximately 15% to 19% as compared to the third quarter of 2019 driven primarily by wireline. We expect margins to be approximately 16% to 18% of revenue.

We expect domestic drilling services rig utilization to average approximately 90% to 94% and generate average margins per day of approximately $8,700 to $9,200 given recent dayrate renewal pressure in the U.S. In Colombia, we expect international drilling services rig utilization to average approximately 60% to 65% and generate average margins per day of approximately $8,500 to $9,500.

We expect general and administrative expense to be approximately $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which includes approximately $2 million to $3 million in professional fees related to debt restructuring activities.



Liquidity

Working capital at September 30, 2019 was $97.5 million, down from $106.5 million at June 30, 2019 and $110.3 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $28.0 million, down from $31.1 million at June 30, 2019 and $54.6 million at year-end 2018. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we used $40.5 million of cash for routine capital expenditures and the purchase of property and equipment, and our cash provided by operations was $8.6 million.



Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $40.5 million, including capitalized interest. We estimate total cash capital expenditures for 2019 to be approximately $46 million to $49 million, which includes approximately $8 million for final payments on the construction of the new-build drilling rig and previous commitments on high-pressure pump packages for coiled tubing completion operations, all of which were made earlier in the year.



About Pioneer

Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services to producers primarily in Texas and the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. Pioneer also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas, Appalachia and Rocky Mountain regions and internationally in Colombia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Statements we make in this news release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in good faith that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, intentions, and expectations and are not guarantees or indicators of future performance. Our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, could differ materially from those we express in the foregoing discussion as a result of a variety of factors, including general economic and business conditions and industry trends, levels and volatility of oil and gas prices, the continued demand for drilling services or production services in the geographic areas where we operate, decisions about exploration and development projects to be made by oil and gas exploration and production companies, the highly competitive nature of our business, technological advancements and trends in our industry and improvements in our competitors' equipment, the loss of one or more of our major clients or a decrease in their demand for our services, future compliance with covenants under debt agreements, including our senior secured term loan, our senior secured revolving asset-based credit facility, and our senior notes, operating hazards inherent in our operations, the supply of marketable drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, coiled tubing units and wireline units within the industry, the continued availability of new components for drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, coiled tubing units and wireline units, the continued availability of qualified personnel, the success or failure of our acquisition strategy, the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents, the political, economic, regulatory and other uncertainties encountered by our operations, and changes in, or our failure or inability to comply with, governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment. We have discussed many of these factors in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including under the headings "Risk Factors" in Item 1A and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Introductory Note to Part I. These factors are not necessarily all the important factors that could affect us. Other unpredictable or unknown factors could also have material adverse effects on actual results of matters that are the subject of our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We advise our shareholders that they should (1) recognize that important factors not referred to above could affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and (2) use caution and common sense when considering our forward-looking statements.

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided in the following tables.

(1) Adjusted net loss represents net loss as reported adjusted to exclude impairments and the related tax benefit and valuation allowance adjustments on deferred tax assets. We believe that adjusted net loss is a useful measure to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers, although it is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted net loss may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted net loss is included in the tables to this news release.



(2) Adjusted (diluted) EPS represents adjusted net loss divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the period, including the effect of dilutive securities, if any. We believe that adjusted (diluted) EPS is a useful measure to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers, although it is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted (diluted) EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of diluted EPS as reported to adjusted (diluted) EPS is included in the tables to this news release.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment, and any loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that our management uses to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and analysts in allowing for greater transparency of our core operating performance and makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies within our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered (a) in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), (b) as an indication of cash flows from operating activities or (c) as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted EBITDA is included in the tables to this news release.

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



























Revenues $ 146,398



$ 149,332



$ 152,843



$ 445,809



$ 448,592





















Costs and expenses:

















Operating costs 108,059



108,961



115,970



332,614



325,924

Depreciation 22,924



23,501



22,851



68,428



70,535

General and administrative 30,485



14,043



18,028



68,271



58,066

Bad debt expense (recovery), net 196



111



(348)



(90)



(311)

Impairment —



239



332



1,378



2,607

Loss (gain) on dispositions of property and equipment, net 17



(1,861)



(1,126)



(2,184)



(2,922)

Total costs and expenses 161,681



144,994



155,707



468,417



453,899

Income (loss) from operations (15,283)



4,338



(2,864)



(22,608)



(5,307)





















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense, net of interest capitalized (10,013)



(9,811)



(10,105)



(30,003)



(28,966)

Other income (expense), net (588)



498



349



445



1,046

Total other expense, net (10,601)



(9,313)



(9,756)



(29,558)



(27,920)





















Loss before income taxes (25,884)



(4,975)



(12,620)



(52,166)



(33,227)

Income tax expense (132)



(258)



(324)



(1,909)



(1,297)

Net loss $ (26,016)



$ (5,233)



$ (12,944)



$ (54,075)



$ (34,524)





















Loss per common share:

















Basic $ (0.33)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.69)



$ (0.44)

Diluted $ (0.33)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.69)



$ (0.44)





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

















Basic 78,473



78,136



78,430



78,405



77,897

Diluted 78,473



78,136



78,430



78,405



77,897



PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,955



$ 53,566

Restricted cash 998



998

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 132,552



130,881

Inventory 22,086



18,898

Assets held for sale 6,233



3,582

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,991



7,109

Total current assets 195,815



215,034









Net property and equipment 485,255



524,858

Operating lease assets 7,692



—

Other noncurrent assets 931



1,658

Total assets $ 689,693



$ 741,550









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 32,127



$ 34,134

Deferred revenues 1,616



1,722

Accrued expenses 64,559



68,912

Total current liabilities 98,302



104,768









Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 466,887



464,552

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,189



—

Deferred income taxes 4,708



3,688

Other noncurrent liabilities 459



3,484

Total liabilities 576,545



576,492

Total shareholders' equity 113,148



165,058

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 689,693



$ 741,550



PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (54,075)



$ (34,524)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 68,428



70,535

Allowance for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries (90)



(311)

Write-off of obsolete inventory 502



—

Gain on dispositions of property and equipment, net (2,184)



(2,922)

Stock-based compensation expense 2,013



3,395

Phantom stock compensation expense (99)



2,808

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 2,335



2,153

Impairment 1,378



2,607

Deferred income taxes 1,020



189

Change in other noncurrent assets 3,125



541

Change in other noncurrent liabilities (4,163)



(735)

Changes in current assets and liabilities: (9,552)



(22,246)

Net cash provided by operating activities 8,638



21,490









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (40,543)



(48,778)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,778



4,665

Proceeds from insurance recoveries 641



980

Net cash used in investing activities (35,124)



(43,133)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of options —



12

Purchase of treasury stock (125)



(549)

Net cash used in financing activities (125)



(537)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,611)



(22,180)

Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 54,564



75,648

Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 27,953



$ 53,468



PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Results by Segment (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Revenues:

















Domestic drilling $ 38,168



$ 36,586



$ 39,652



$ 115,829



$ 108,146

International drilling 21,617



23,131



25,422



68,682



62,515

Drilling services 59,785



59,717



65,074



184,511



170,661

Well servicing 30,293



24,369



29,506



86,053



68,645

Wireline services 43,874



52,654



47,386



137,134



171,392

Coiled tubing services 12,446



12,592



10,877



38,111



37,894

Production services 86,613



89,615



87,769



261,298



277,931

Consolidated revenues $ 146,398



$ 149,332



$ 152,843



$ 445,809



$ 448,592





















Operating costs:

















Domestic drilling $ 21,931



$ 21,650



$ 24,698



$ 69,098



$ 64,297

International drilling 15,844



19,013



18,555



50,884



49,038

Drilling services 37,775



40,663



43,253



119,982



113,335

Well servicing 21,414



17,193



21,038



61,348



49,443

Wireline services 38,349



40,840



41,804



119,500



130,042

Coiled tubing services 10,521



10,265



9,875



31,784



33,104

Production services 70,284



68,298



72,717



212,632



212,589

Consolidated operating costs $ 108,059



$ 108,961



$ 115,970



$ 332,614



$ 325,924





















Gross margin:

















Domestic drilling $ 16,237



$ 14,936



$ 14,954



$ 46,731



$ 43,849

International drilling 5,773



4,118



6,867



17,798



13,477

Drilling services 22,010



19,054



21,821



64,529



57,326

Well servicing 8,879



7,176



8,468



24,705



19,202

Wireline services 5,525



11,814



5,582



17,634



41,350

Coiled tubing services 1,925



2,327



1,002



6,327



4,790

Production services 16,329



21,317



15,052



48,666



65,342

Consolidated gross margin $ 38,339



$ 40,371



$ 36,873



$ 113,195



$ 122,668





















Consolidated:

















Net loss $ (26,016)



$ (5,233)



$ (12,944)



$ (54,075)



$ (34,524)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 7,053



$ 28,576



$ 20,668



$ 47,643



$ 68,881





(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment, and any loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that our management uses to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and analysts in allowing for greater transparency of our core operating performance and makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies within our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered (a) in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), (b) as an indication of cash flows from operating activities or (c) as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of net loss as reported to adjusted EBITDA is included in the table on page 12.

PIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Statistics (unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



















Domestic drilling:

















Average number of drilling rigs 17



16



17



17



16

Utilization rate 88 %

99 %

95 %

94 %

100 % Revenue days 1,383



1,459



1,476



4,279



4,353





















Average revenues per day $ 27,598



$ 25,076



$ 26,864



$ 27,069



$ 24,844

Average operating costs per day 15,858



14,839



16,733



16,148



14,771

Average margin per day $ 11,740



$ 10,237



$ 10,131



$ 10,921



$ 10,073





















International drilling:

















Average number of drilling rigs 8



8



8



8



8

Utilization rate 71 %

76 %

86 %

79 %

79 % Revenue days 521



562



623



1,724



1,733





















Average revenues per day $ 41,491



$ 41,158



$ 40,806



$ 39,839



$ 36,073

Average operating costs per day 30,411



33,831



29,783



29,515



28,297

Average margin per day $ 11,080



$ 7,327



$ 11,023



$ 10,324



$ 7,776





















Drilling services business:

















Average number of drilling rigs 25



24



25



25



24

Utilization rate 83 %

92 %

92 %

89 %

93 % Revenue days 1,904



2,021



2,099



6,003



6,086





















Average revenues per day $ 31,400



$ 29,548



$ 31,002



$ 30,736



$ 28,042

Average operating costs per day 19,840



20,120



20,606



19,987



18,622

Average margin per day $ 11,560



$ 9,428



$ 10,396



$ 10,749



$ 9,420





















Well servicing:

















Average number of rigs 125



125



125



125



125

Utilization rate 59 %

51 %

60 %

58 %

49 % Rig hours 52,210



44,155



51,895



151,169



127,800

Average revenue per hour $ 580



$ 552



$ 569



$ 569



$ 537





















Wireline services:

















Average number of units 94



104



95



98



107

Number of jobs 2,077



2,684



2,278



6,697



8,536

Average revenue per job $ 21,124



$ 19,618



$ 20,802



$ 20,477



$ 20,079





















Coiled tubing services:

















Average number of units 9



11



9



9



13

Revenue days 339



362



307



997



1,126

Average revenue per day $ 36,714



$ 34,785



$ 35,430



$ 38,226



$ 33,654

