SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE: PES) today announced that the Company's senior management will participate in the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference on May 24 in Austin, TX.

Wm. Stacy Locke, Pioneer's President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation at 9:35 a.m. Central Time (10:35 a.m. Eastern Time). The presentation will provide an update on the Company's operations and recent developments.

To listen to the live audio webcast, view Pioneer's slideshow and download the presentation materials, visit the Company's website at www.pioneeres.com. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation is concluded and will be archived for rebroadcast on the Company's website.

About Pioneer

Pioneer Energy Services provides well servicing, wireline, and coiled tubing services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its three production services business segments. Pioneer also provides contract land drilling services to oil and gas operators in Texas, the Mid-Continent and Appalachian regions and internationally in Colombia through its two drilling services business segments.

Contacts: Dan Petro, CFA, Treasurer and

Director of Investor Relations Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (210) 828-7689 Lisa Elliott / lelliott@dennardlascar.com Anne Pearson / apearson@dennardlascar.com Dennard Lascar Associates / (713) 529-6600

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneer-energy-services-to-present-at-the-ubs-global-oil-and-gas-conference-on-may-24-300651295.html

SOURCE Pioneer Energy Services

